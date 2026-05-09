M’sia travel fair at Suntec has free cendol, exclusive holiday deals & a chance to win a car

GO Malaysia Fair 2026 at Suntec has free cendol, holiday deals, a chance to win a car

If you had to come up with a list of things Singaporeans love, freebies, good deals, and a getaway that won’t break the bank are more than likely to make the cut.

If that trip has been sitting in your group chat for way too long, GO Malaysia Fair 2026 might be your sign to finally turn it into reality.

Happening till 10 May at Suntec Singapore, the free-entry travel fair brings together multiple exhibitors across tourism, hotels, travel agencies, food, lifestyle, transport, and automotive brands.

Expect exclusive Malaysia travel deals, cultural performances, food tastings, and even a chance to win a car.

Score exclusive travel deals and ready-to-book packages

Planning a holiday sounds fun until you’re the one tasked with comparing hotel prices, transport options, activities, insurance, SIM cards, and everything else that goes into a smooth-sailing vacation.

GO Malaysia Fair 2026 is designed for Singaporeans looking for convenient, value-for-money getaways, bringing together ready-to-book packages for different travel styles, from family-friendly holidays and group trips to self-drive adventures and nature escapes.

Visitors can look forward to exclusive fair-only deals, such as:

50% off the second night in Kuching

A three-day Desaru scenic self-drive adventure with meals provided

Farm-to-table experience packages in Sarawak from S$19

There’ll also be travel agents at the fair, so you can compare options in person, ask questions, and find a package that best fits your budget, travel dates, and group size.

And because a holiday is only truly stress-free when the small things are sorted too, the fair will also feature travel essentials such as insurance, banking options, SIM cards, connectivity services, and transport providers.

Win prizes including a brand-new Proton e.MAS 5

The lobang-hunting doesn’t stop at travel deals.

Visitors can also take part in the GO Malaysia Stamp Challenge, which involves collecting stamps at four different stations around the fair.

Each stamp layers beautifully over the last to create a colourful piece of art, so you’ll also end up with a little keepsake by the end of the challenge.

The tasks are simple too, from snapping photos with Wira and Manja, the adorable Malayan sun bear mascots for Visit Malaysia 2026, to taking a photo with the Proton e.MAS 7 on display.

Those who complete the fair activities or spend a minimum of S$200 can enjoy a sure-win Instant Lucky Dip, where visitors pick from a box to reveal prizes such as foldable umbrellas, reusable bags, S$10 NTUC vouchers, snacks, and more.

Once you complete the Stamp Challenge, you’ll also be invited to enter the Grand Lucky Draw by filling in a separate form, with one lucky winner set to drive home a brand-new Proton e.MAS 5.

Shoppers earn one draw chance for every S$200 spent, capped at five chances, while Auto Vacation purchases get double chances, capped at 10.

Big spenders will have even more prizes to look forward to.

The same minimum spend also qualifies visitors for the Spend & Win promotion, where 11 lucky winners stand to win prizes such as a 3D2N Studio Deluxe stay at Fraser Place Puteri Harbour Johor for two, utility terrain vehicle (UTV) adventure rides, and more.

Spend & Win winners will be announced on Sunday (10 May) at 7.30pm via the GO Malaysia Facebook livestream, while the Grand Lucky Draw winner will be announced by 31 Dec 2026 via GO Malaysia’s social media channels.

Score free cendol and limited-edition magnets

Even if you’re just browsing and not quite ready to book on the spot just yet, there are still freebies to look out for.

Those heading down early can score complimentary cendol at the “Recharge in Sarawak” booth, with the first 200 visitors daily getting a serving from 12pm.

There’ll also be a little freebie for collectors: the first 150 visitors daily can redeem a limited-edition Sarawak Enamel Magnet blind pack at the same booth from 3pm, while stocks last.

Here are the full details so you can plan your trip down:



GO Malaysia Fair 2026

Address: Suntec Singapore, Atrium, Tower 1 & 2, Level 1, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983

Dates: Now till 10 May

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm

Nearest MRT station: Esplanade and Promenade

For more information, visit the official GO Malaysia website.

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Featured image by MS News.