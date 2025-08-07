5 lesser-known facts about Goh Cheng Liang, the richest man in S’pore linked to Nippon Paint

How billionaire Goh Cheng Liang went from literal rags to riches

In Singapore, Nippon Paint is a household name familiar to locals both young and old — with iconic commercials featuring a sumo wrestler blaring into local homes through television sets for decades.

Despite this, how much do Singaporeans actually know about the man behind the paint’s local manufacture and distribution?

Here’s what we know about Goh Cheng Liang, the elusive 97-year-old paint tycoon who possesses a net worth of around US$13 billion, and holds the title of the richest Singaporean.

1. Goh Cheng Liang grew up in poverty

Rather than getting a small loan of a million dollars from his father, Goh was actually born into poverty in 1928.

He lived with his family of seven in a one-room tenement until he was 12.

When World War II broke out, the young Goh went to Muar, Malaya, to sell fishing nets before returning to Singapore to start an unsuccessful aerated water business and then working at a hardware store.

In 1949, when the British auctioned off surplus stocks from the war, the young man took the opportunity to buy barrels of rotting paint from them for cheap.

Rotting paint may have been useless to most, but Mr Goh came armed with knowledge from his hardware job and a Chinese dictionary on chemicals.

He experimented with mixing colours and adding solvents and soon, his own paint brand, Pigeon, hit the local markets.

Another big break came with the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950.

With imports restricted, Pigeon’s sales boomed and Mr Goh attained a windfall.

2. Bought majority stake in Nippon Paint

After learning more about paint manufacturing abroad, Mr Goh was approached by Japan’s Nippon Paint, who offered him a partnership in 1959 to become the main local distributor.

Mr Goh accepted and in 1962, established the Nippon Paint South-East Asia Group (Nipsea).

He grew Nipsea into an Asian paints giant operating in 28 countries, and in turn, became a wealthy billionaire.

Additionally, Mr Goh Cheng Liang founded the privately-owned Wuthelam Holdings, now run by his son Goh Hup Jin.

In 2021, Wuthelam Holdings acquired a 58.7% stake in Nippon Paint, completing the former distributor’s takeover of Japan’s largest paint company.

The bulk of Mr Goh’s billionaire wealth now comes from his majority stake, and surging shares after the deal temporarily boosted his net worth to US$21.7 billion.

In 2024, Nippon Paint Holdings made a revenue of 1,638.7 billion yen (S$1.427 billion) — of which Nipsea accounted for 56%, at 914.4 billion yen (S$7.966 billion).

3. Built Liang Court and Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Aside from Nippon Paint, Mr Goh has had many other ventures in Singapore.

Mount Elizabeth Hospital was actually developed by Wuthelam Holdings, opening in 1979.

The hospital still lists Mr Goh as one of their founders.

He even commissioned the mural of Chinese military general and folk hero Guan Yu undergoing surgery that hangs in the hospital’s lobby today.

Liang Court is yet another famous building in Singapore that locals might not have associated with the country’s oldest billionaire.

In fact, the building takes its name directly from ‘Goh Cheng Liang’.

Opening in 1984, Liang Court featured many Japanese tenants such as the Daimaru department store and supermarket, as well as Books Kinokuniya.

Hotel New Otani Singapore (later Novotel Clarke Quay) and Liang Court Regency occupied the two brown blocks towering over the mall.

Wuthelam sold Liang Court in 1999, and the complex has changed hands multiple times since.

All tenants closed by April 2020, and the building was demolished in 2021.

Don’t worry, though, Mr Goh’s influence still lives on through the Nippon Paint logo in the corner of your BTO’s colour scheme voting choices.

4. Owns world’s largest tri-hull yacht valued at US$100 million

You might be wondering how the reclusive Mr Goh spends his abundant wealth outside of business.

As it turns out, he engages in the classic billionaire hobby of buying luxury superyachts, having owned at least five since 1989.

His most recent major acquisition is White Rabbit Golf, which at 84 metres long, is the largest tri-hulled yacht in the world.

The superyacht features 11 cabins and two master staterooms for up to 22 guests.

On-board, there is a jacuzzi, cinema, lounges, a fully-equipped dive chamber, two dining areas, and numerous other amenities.

According to Motor Yachting, White Rabbit Golf’s price is a staggering US$100 million (S$128 million).

To put this into perspective, a Singaporean earning the median monthly salary of S$5,500 will need to work for 1,939 years without spending to be able to afford it.

The White Rabbit has been frequently spotted docked in Keppel Bay, where it typically dwarfs even other superyachts.

5. Goh Cheng Liang’s family owns 2 GCBs bought for S$137 million

Aside from some minor spending on luxury yachts, the wealthy Goh family also bought a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) along Garlick Avenue in Bukit Timah.

GCBs are already the cream of the crop for Singapore’s housing, but the purchased plot has 101,550 square feet of freehold land, the size of one and a half football fields.

The plot is so large that it can be subdivided into five smaller GCBs or developed into a sprawling mansion.

They bought the GCB for S$93 million in 2020 from the Lee family, which formerly owned the Thye Hong Biscuit Factory.

Mr Goh’s granddaughter also purchased another GCB at Queen Astrid Park in 2016.

The 35,011 square foot property changed hands for S$44.5 million.

Singapore’s richest man keeps personal life private

It seems strange that Singapore’s oldest billionaire remains mostly unknown despite his rags to riches story and household brand name.

Mr Goh’s life is immensely private, still mostly known through his business dealings and philanthropic work.

In comparison to the billionaires with loud online or even political presences, Mr Goh barely has more than five different images on Google.

Even so, he has certainly left his mark, where countless buildings today bear the coat of paint he brought to Singapore all those decades ago.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Aikly Paints & Chemical.