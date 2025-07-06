Elon Musk launches new America Party following Trump feud, aims for 2026 midterm elections

Elon Musk forms America Party to contest in 2026 elections, criticises Republicans as ‘uniparty’

The world’s richest man has thrown his hat into the political ring — again — but this time, Elon Musk is doing it on his own terms.

Following a dramatic fallout with President Donald Trump, Musk announced on 6 July the formation of a brand-new political force: the America Party.

Musk launches America Party following X poll

Musk first teased the idea in a poll posted on 4 July, the American Independence Day, asking followers whether he should create a party to bring “independence from the two-party system”.

Over 1.24 million people responded to the poll, with 65.4% voting yes and 34.6% choosing no.

On 6 July, Musk made the announcement based on the results, saying, “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

“When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” he added. The post received over 34 million views and 106,000 likes.

He accused the Republican Party of being a “uniparty” with the Democratic Party, reposting an image of a snake with two heads.

Musk gave a possible battle plan for the America Party — focusing on gaining two to three vulnerable Senate seats and eight to 10 House districts.

He stated that this would allow the party to become the “deciding vote” on contentious laws.

Musk said the America Party would start contesting in the 2026 midterm elections.

The party was filed with the Federal Election Commission on 6 July.

Trump & Musk feud over spending bill

Elon Musk previously put his support behind Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024 and, during the latter’s administration, led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, this “friendship” broke when Musk criticised President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. He called it a massive spending bill that increased the budget deficit and undermined DOGE.

The two of them engaged in heated accusations through social media and news interviews, with Musk floating the creation of a political party in early June.

Notably, a poll he posted back then saw 80.4% in favour — even more than the recent one.

Musk even claimed that Trump would have lost the Presidential Election without him, calling the president ungrateful.

In response, Trump said Musk had “lost his mind” and referred to him as a “big-time drug addict“.

The President even brought up the possibility of deporting the South African national.

President Trump ultimately signed the controversial bill into law on 4 July, the same day as Musk’s more recent poll on the America Party.

Some claim America Party will split Republican vote

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to Musk’s new third party.

Some agreed on the basis of supporting the billionaire against President Trump.

Others extended their support for the America Party’s alleged policies, including the reduction of debt and less regulation.

Others warned that this could split the Republican vote and give the Democrats a win in the midterms instead.

