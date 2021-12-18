Goldbell Has Monthly Rentals For Delivery Vans From $39/Day

When the pandemic was at its peak last year, many Singaporeans put on their entrepreneurial hats and established their own home-based businesses to get by.

As business owners look to expand their services, one aspect that they can jump on is delivery.

Since most of us are still stuck at home due to the virus, deliveries are a godsend for us to get our hands on what we need.

If you have tinkered around with the idea of delivery, Goldbell has rental promos that might just move the needle for you.

Here’s how you can transport and deliver goods around the island with commercial vehicle rentals.

Rent vans like the Fiat Doblo for $1,080/month

When you’re running a business, orders can start pouring in in overwhelming quantities, especially when it’s peak season or during a sale.

If business is booming, it’s time to look for transport options that help you meet your customers’ orders efficiently.

You can start by looking at the Fiat Doblo – a European commercial van under Goldbell’s suite of options. With a well-oiled performance and relatively low running costs, this commercial van is available for rent at $1,080 a month.

Image courtesy of Goldbell

While that may sound like a lot at first, if you divide it by the days in the month, it’ll come up to about $39/day.

Going places with Goldbell’s Nissan NV200

Monthly vehicle rentals are often the go-to option for entrepreneurs if they prefer committing to a short-term lease. It’s best to test different vehicle choices first to see which suits your business better.

Besides the Fiat Doblo, you can also check out Goldbell’s Nissan NV200 that’s roughly in the same price range.

Source

It is often touted as “the greener option” as it provides a quieter drive with cleaner emissions. You won’t be seeing black smoke coming out of your exhaust, that’s for sure.

Thanks to the NV200’s foldable seats, you can increase cargo space by up to 2.8sqm for plenty of room to get your deliveries on board.

Repair services & roadside assistance in case of breakdowns

Customers are often anxious about receiving their orders on time. God forbid any delays–like a pesky breakdown or unpredictable weather.

All it takes is one unfortunate incident to jeopardise your quest to maintain your 4.5-star rating on Google Reviews.

If you’re renting from Goldbell, one thing to note is that rental packages come with free repair and maintenance services.

They also have a dedicated team that provides 24-hour roadside assistance if you ever find your vehicle malfunctioning in the middle of your delivery job.

Source

Some of their other services include:

Diagnosis of defects

Replacement of battery, tyres & rims Repairs & replacement Aircon systems

Chassis & upper structure systems

Re-spraying & polishing of the vehicle

Accident repairs & motor insurance claims

Remember to check in with Goldbell’s team regularly to ensure your van is always in top condition. This could be your one-way ticket to smooth deliveries and happy reviews.

Goldbell serves clients like Lazada & Redmart

Goldbell is a vehicle rental company with over 40 years of experience under their belt, serving over 41,000 clients from various industries.

No matter how big or small, their 8,500-strong fleet of vehicles has served businesses such as Lazada and Redmart over the years.

Image courtesy of Goldbell

Both vans and trucks are available at your disposal. So if you’re also looking for trucks, you can also rent one from $1,100/month. This comes up to about $40/day.

If you’re interested in engaging this service, call 6494 2888 to get in touch with Goldbell, or check out rental packages on their website directly.

For more deets, promos and updates, follow them on Facebook.

Vehicle rentals make transporting goods easier

Delivery and transportation are crucial to any business owner. Even if it’s not delivering goods to customers, you will need a trusty vehicle for moving items around from suppliers.

If you have an urgent need for vans and trucks but don’t have the means to invest in one yet, rental leases are the next best thing.

Just remember to read up on the documents you need to rent a commercial vehicle in Singapore, and you’re set.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Goldbell.

Featured image courtesy of Goldbell.