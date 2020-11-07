Golden Village 11.11 Promo Has A Pair Of Movie Tickets Going For $11

November’s arrival is often a reminder that Christmas and the New Year is just a month away.

But it’s is also the time of the year when we get to enjoy some of the best deals, as part of businesses’ 11.11 promotions.

From 4-12 Nov, cinema company Golden Village (GV) is running an exclusive promotion where a pair of weekday movie tickets are going for just $11 — or $5.50 each.

So if your kid has been crying out for a trip to the cinemas, here’s your chance to treat him or her to a weekday movie trip.

A pair of Golden Village tickets for $11

According to Golden Village, the deal is eligible for weekday movie screenings from 9-12 Nov.

That said, customers can already order their tickets between 6-12 Nov, subject to a maximum of 4 per transaction.

Those purchasing their tickets online need simply select the “GV 11.11 Movie Frenzy” option under the drop-down box.

Afterwards when checking out, key in the promo code “2FOR11” and you’re all set and ready.

Tickets can also be purchased via the iGV phone app.

However, do note that the promotion is only valid for the first 500 tickets per day.

Premium seat ticket for $11

Those seeking a more atas experience can also get a single premium seat ticket for $11 — they originally cost between $13 and $17.

The same booking procedure follows, albeit with a different promo code — “GVPS11”.

$11 for Spongebob combo

In addition to ticket promotions, GV is also running another deal for its popcorn combo, which pays tribute to the Spongebob movie released earlier this year.

For $11, customers can enjoy a regular drink as well as a choice of 3 snacks — large popcorn, nachos, or hotdog. It also comes with a cup with either a Spongebob or Patrick topper.

The combo originally costs $13.50.

Good deals don’t last

If you’ve long wanted to bring your kid to the movies, this is arguably the best opportunity for a weekday movie treat.

Good deals like these don’t wait for anyone, so hurry and purchase your tickets ASAP.

