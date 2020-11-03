Skechers Singapore Sale Has 2nd Item At $1, Includes Shoes, Clothing & Bags

Getting your siblings to run a quick errand for you may be an achievement, but not the most fulfilling one, if you find that they’ve ‘stolen’ your slippers.

If they’ve done so many times already, perhaps now’s the time to put your foot down and ask them to get their own. Thankfully, with Skechers’ ongoing sale, it won’t be such a costly affair.

You can get a pair of comfy kicks for yourself and score a second one for your sibling at only $1, which is super worth it.

Selected shoes at $1 for every 2nd pair

A sturdy pair of shoes often don’t come cheap, even with special promos and discounts.

You can thus imagine how shook we were when we found out that Skechers is offering shoes at only $1.

That’s right, you can get a pair of footwear for about the same price as your morning cup of teh or kopi — considering that you’re buying 2 items in total.

That means you’ll pay full price for the first time, and only $1 for the other, that carries a distinct, round tag.

Here’s an example of what you should look out for, courtesy of Singapore Sale Pasabuy on Facebook:

While some of the kicks may appeal to the hypebeast in your siblings, make sure they get the slippers, if that’s what they really need.

Now they won’t have any excuse to keep ‘borrowing’ yours when they have a pair to call their own.

Clothing & bags at $1 too

If your shoe rack is already overflowing, perhaps you’d want to consider getting some funky clothes instead, which are also at $1 for every 2nd purchase.

Pair that with a stylish yet functional cross-body bag and you’ll be the envy of self-proclaimed Instagram fashionistas.

Skechers online sale has up to 75% off shoes

If you’re more of the online shopping type, you’d be happy to know that Skechers’ 11.11 mega sale is also on shopping platforms Shopee and Lazada.

There, you can find shoes at up to 75% off, from a fairly wide range of designs.

These comfy slip-ons are easy to wear, so you can chiong to dinner with friends after a long day at work.

Women’s Jeremyville V’lites – $45 (U.P. $79)

Dance to the tune of the latest BTS hit song in these pair of shoes, and you’ll look just like a bona fide K-Pop star.

Men/Women’s Energy – $60 (U.P. $129)

All orders via Shopee and Lazada come with free shipping, so you need not worry about paying extra for delivery.

Both platforms also reward shoppers with 8% off upon checkout, and 15% off if you hit a minimum spend of $80. Buy any 2 items, and you’ll receive extra 10% discount.

Note that the promo will only be on the following dates for each site:

Shopee: 7 – 14 Nov

Lazada: 11 Nov

You may click the respective links above to check out other items on sale there.

Jio your siblings to the nearest Skechers outlet

As Skechers has over 50 branches all over Singapore including departmental store counters, you’ll have no trouble finding one near you.

Here’s the link to a full list, in case you need to locate the nearest outlet.

The $1 promo will last only till 29 Nov, so make sure to head down soon, before stocks run out. Otherwise, camp in front of your computer for the upcoming online sale.

