Two-thirds of S’poreans polled satisfied with Govt’s performance, politicians meeting expectations for most

A recent survey conducted by YouGov shows that two-thirds of Singaporeans polled are satisfied with the government’s performance, with 28% reported being dissatisfied.

The government performance findings are based on responses from 1,093 Singaporean adults aged 18 and above, collected in Jan 2026.

The data, released on Tuesday (24 Feb), showcased an increase in satisfaction since 2023, when only 57% were satisfied.

Majority now satisfied with the Government’s performance

In the survey, 66% of respondents share that they are satisfied with the government’s performance, signalling a steady rebound from 2023 levels.

At the same time, 28% remain dissatisfied while 7% are unsure.

Satisfaction is strongest among millennials, or those born between 1981 and 1996, with 79% expressing approval.

In contrast, dissatisfaction is more pronounced among Gen X respondents, those born between 1965 and 1980, where 39% indicated dissatisfaction.

Most think that politicians are living up to expectations

Perceptions of individual politicians are also mostly positive, based on some Answers.sg polls.

For instance, a survey of 4,787 respondents revealed that 65% view Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong as at least meeting expectations.

29% of respondents even believe that PM Wong is exceeding expectations.

As for Minister of Education Desmond Lee, while half of 1,409 respondents indicate that he is performing below expectations, 24% still assessed that he is exceeding expectations even though he is relatively new to the portfolio.

Even former Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh received relatively strong approval for his role as a Member of Parliament.

53% of 1,316 respondents said the Workers’ Party secretary general is exceeding expectations, while 23% felt he is performing below expectations.

Younger Singaporeans more optimistic about economy

The YouGov survey also points to improved sentiments about the broader economy.

One in five Singaporeans foresee economic growth in the near future, with 32% anticipating stability. On the flip side, 22% expect a recession.

Singaporean youths, in particular, are the most confident in Singapore’s economic outlook for the next six months, with 29% and 32% of Gen Z and millennials expecting growth respectively.

As for expectations about personal lifestyle in 2026, around 31% believe their lifestyle will improve, while 26% anticipate it to worsen.

Again, optimism is most prevalent among younger Singaporeans.

43% of Gen Z respondents and 47% of millennials expect their personal lifestyles to improve this year.

Law and order rated strongest, cost of living remains weakest area

Law and order received the highest overall approval in the YouGov survey, with 21% of respondents rating it as excellent and 49% as good.

International relations and diplomacy, as well as economic management, were also rated positively, with more than half of respondents giving “favourable ratings”.

Other areas, such as government transparency, environmental and climate issues, received more “moderate assessments”, said YouGov.

However, cost of living and housing affordability remain the weakest-rated areas overall.

27% of respondents say that cost of living has been handled poorly, while 26% say the same about housing affordability.

A separate Answers.sg survey polling 1,015 respondents about their sentiment towards the recent Budget 2026 announcements gives more insight into Singaporeans’ priorities.

Of six major announcements made by PM Wong on 12 Feb, most were satisfied with the initiatives meant to alleviate cost of living pressures.

These include the S$500 CDC vouchers (38.3%) and cost of living (COL) special payment that could amount up to S$400 (21.8%).

“While perceptions have improved since 2023, when 39% said cost of living was handled poorly, it remains the country’s top concern,” YouGov said.

