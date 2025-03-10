No govt grants given for Lady Gaga concerts in S’pore, ‘purely commercial arrangement’ made

Lady Gaga concert negotiations handled directly by Sports Hub, no govt grants involved: Edwin Tong

Following the much-anticipated confirmation that Lady Gaga will perform in Singapore in May, a question on many people’s minds was whether the Government had given out a grant for the concerts, just like it did for Taylor Swift.

Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, has clarified that no such grant was given out and the deal was a “purely commercial arrangement”.

Edwin Tong asked if govt grants were given for Lady Gaga concerts

Mr Tong was speaking in Parliament on Monday (10 March) during the Committee of Supply Debate on his ministry.

Earlier that morning, he announced the bombshell news that Lady Gaga would be performing at the National Stadium in May — her only shows in Asia.

Naturally, Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin asked him during the sitting whether the Government is giving out a grant for the concerts.

No govt grants given to secure Lady Gaga concerts: Edwin Tong

Mr Tong replied that the event arrangements were handled directly by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM).

KASM is a corporate entity established by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, which has been managing the Singapore Sports Hub since 9 Dec 2022.

KASM “negotiated directly” with the artist and her team, which includes Live Nation, the minister said, adding:

No government grants were given to secure this event.

‘Purely commercial arrangement’ between artist & venue

The arrangement was entered on a “purely commercial” basis between the artist and the venue, Mr Tong noted, pointing out that KASM pushes for events like this to bring a “diversity” of events into Singapore, including “top-class marquee events”.

At the same time, however, there’s a “good mix” of local events and sporting events taking place at the Sports Hub, including community and school events, he said, adding:

Together, collectively, they enrich the vibrancy of the Sports Hub and make the Sports Hub more accessible to Singaporeans.

Taylor Swift concerts in 2024 supported by STB grant

In contrast, Taylor Swift’s six concerts in Singapore, held in March last year, were supported by a Singapore Tourism Board grant, it said at the time.

The exact amount of the grant is still under wraps, though. Mr Tong said in Parliament on 4 March 2024 that the figure speculated was “not accurate” and “not anywhere as high”.

However, due to business confidentiality, he cannot reveal the size and conditions of the grant.

Thailand’s then Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had previously claimed that Singapore had paid Swift US$2 million (S$2.7 million) to US$3 million (S$4 million) per show for exclusivity.

But Channel NewsAsia reported that the grant was closer to that amount in total for all six shows.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Mr Tong said he led a team from Singapore to the United States in February 2023, eventually striking the deal for Swift’s wildly popular and sold out series of concerts here.

