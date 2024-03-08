Grab trials new feature of matching female drivers with women passengers to enhance safety

Grab announces new initiative that will focus on the well-being of female drivers

Grab is now testing a new feature to match female driver-partners with female passengers for an additional layer of safety.

This was one of the initiatives announced by the platform on 6 March, ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) today (8 March).

The initiatives are part of Grab’s newly launched Women Programme, which aims to lower the barriers to entry for women who want to access income opportunities on its platform.

Apart from the new “Women Passengers Preferred (BETA)” feature, the Women Programme will include women-only online community and info sessions.

There will also be safety and confidence training sessions, as well as an expansion of the Women Co-pilot Programme.

Pairing woman drivers with woman passengers

The new “Women Passengers Preferred BETA” feature allows female drivers to indicate their preference for a female customer through a toggle function.

When activated, female drivers are more likely to match with a female customer in the vicinity.

This provides an option for female driver-partners and customers who are more comfortable riding with another female.

If female drivers are unable to match with a female customer, Grab will assign them other customers based on their allocation network.

Grab hopes to support women to overcome concerns

In a press release seen by MS News, Managing Director for Grab Singapore Yee Wee Tang said that he hopes the programme will allow woman drivers to feel better supported in the company.

“Our new Women Programme aims to empower women to take up platform work by addressing their unique concerns around safety and dispelling the notion that driving is not suitable for them,” he expressed.

“By leveraging our technology and tapping into our existing women partner community, we hope women partners will feel better supported and confident enough to join us.”

Grab shared that women are usually deterred from joining the platform due to safety concerns.

Additionally, there’s a mindset that driving and deliveries are not suitable for them. These findings are based on surveys and discussions done with Grab’s existing women driver and delivery-partners.

Common worries include managing different types of consumers, and the ability to manage unforeseen situations such as vehicle breakdowns.

Initiatives include expansion of mentorship programme for female drivers

As such, the Women Programme will feature the following initiatives:

New Women-Only Online Community and Info Sessions

New Safety and Confidence Training Sessions

Expansion of Women Co-pilot Programme

Tailored Welfare Benefits and Perks

Grab will host the women-only info-sharing sessions once a month to update these driver and delivery-partners on the latest Grab developments.

Meanwhile, it will also launch a training module this month to teach participants how to handle challenging scenarios while also leveraging its safety features.

With the expanded co-pilot programme, more new driver and delivery-partners will get guidance and tips from those with experience.

