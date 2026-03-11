Grab passenger charged S$5 waiting fee after driver allegedly delayed pick up, driver later suspended

Grab driver allegedly stalls pick up and uses phone while driving, later suspended

A Grab passenger has claimed she was charged a S$5 waiting fee even though the driver allegedly did not arrive at the pickup point during the grace period.

The incident was shared on Reddit and has since sparked discussion online about waiting fees and driver conduct.

Passenger claims driver arrived after grace period

Speaking to MS News, Phoebe, 30, said she booked the ride on 26 Feb to travel from Sentosa Cove to Paragon Shopping Centre.

She opted for a premium ride as she was travelling with her baby and a stroller.

Ms Phoebe alleged that the driver stopped near the carpark entrance instead of driving directly to the pickup point.

According to her, the driver only arrived at the designated pickup location after the two-minute grace period had passed.

Despite messaging the driver through the app to say he had not reached the pickup point, she said she was still charged the S$5 waiting fee.

“Then I’m charged the waiting fee despite communicating in the app that he had not arrived at the pick-up location,” Ms Phoebe wrote in her post.

She added that when she tried to request a refund, the driver allegedly became “angry and argumentative”.

Passenger claims driver used phone while driving

Ms Phoebe also claimed the driver was using his phone while driving during the trip.

Video sent to MS News showed the driver using his phone with his left hand while he drove with his right.

Ms Phoebe said she submitted a report to Grab regarding the “illegal driving”.

However, she said the report was “ignored”, and the ride-hailing platform offered her a S$5 voucher.

“I was disappointed with this,” Ms Phoebe added.

Netizens share similar experiences

The post gained traction on Reddit, with several netizens sympathising with s Phoebe.

Some commenters said they had experienced similar situations with private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers, particularly regarding pick-up points.

Others advised riders to keep evidence, such as screenshots or videos, and avoid confronting drivers directly.

Some also stressed the importance of reporting such incidents to prevent unsafe behaviour among drivers.

Grab says driver ‘temporarily suspended’

In response to queries from MS News, a Grab spokesperson said the driver involved has been “temporarily suspended”.

“We’re sorry to hear about the experience this passenger had, and we want to assure her that we take this seriously,” the spokesperson said.

“Our premium driver-partners are held to a high standard of professionalism and care — and we regret that this ride fell short of that.”

Grab added that while there may have been confusion about the pick-up location, the company does not condone safety violations while driving.

“[The driver-partner] will be required to complete an additional safety refresher course with a Grab captain,” the spokesperson added.

Also Read: S‘pore Grab driver mocks teen on crutches & texts while driving, gets 1-week suspension

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images courtesy of Ms Phoebe.