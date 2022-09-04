GrabFood Rider Leaves S$500 Shake Shack Order At Jewel Changi Rubbish Bin, Customer Refunded S$50

GrabFood Rider Places S$500 Shake Shack Order Next To Bin, Marks It As ‘Delivered’

Food deliveries can go awry at times, with customers losing precious time waiting for undelivered or incorrect items.

In a more extreme case that occurred recently, a customer alleged that a Grab driver had disposed of his S$500 Shake Shack order. The driver had placed it next to a bin in Jewel Changi after informing him that the food had been delivered.

After contacting Grab for a refund, the customer received only S$50. He now demands compensation from Grab for the botched delivery.

Photo taken by GrabFood rider show Shake Shack meal placed at rubbish bin

Taking to Facebook on 2 Sep, the OP said he had ordered S$502.90 worth of food from Shake Shack on 11 Aug at around 4pm.

However, the OP did not receive the order, even after a two-hour wait. Upon contacting Grab, he was told that the driver had completed the delivery and sent a picture as proof.

When the OP saw the picture, he realised that it was not at the correct location.

Afterwards, he found out that the driver had placed the food beside a rubbish bin at the carpark entrance to Basement 2 of Jewel Changi.

Multiple exchanges with Grab with no resolution

The OP reported the issue and contacted Grab on 12 Aug via the app’s chat feature for an update. They responded by saying they would get back to him within 24 to 48 hours and, according to the OP, would offer a full refund.

However, on 15 Aug, a Grab agent called the OP, informing him the botched delivery occurred as the rider couldn’t find the destination.

The OP pointed out that the location was on Google Maps, and the agent said they would check the situation again.

A few days later, the OP received another call from a Grab representative on 20 Aug, who said the driver had been aware of the location but was unable to contact him. The OP then pointed out the absurdity of this statement, as there was no chat history between him and the driver.

Seeing as the driver had told Grab he knew where the location was, the OP checked in with security guards in charge of CCTV footage in the area. They informed him that there were no signs of any delivery drivers or unfamiliar vehicles on that day.

The representative continued to insist the driver had attempted to contact OP, after which they had advised him to dispose of the food or leave it in a safe area. Even after further clarification, they reiterated that they could not offer any refund.

GrabFood rider allegedly received instructions to dispose of Shake Shack food

On 28 Aug, a duty manager from Grab contacted the OP and repeatedly said the driver had received instructions to dispose of the food or leave it in a safe area. He also said Grab would not be able to provide a full refund of S$500 and he would investigate the incident further.

The manager then called the OP on 1 Sep again to clear up the matter. He explained that the agent handling the delivery had initially suggested the driver dispose of the order. When the driver raised the concern about the high value of the food, the agent said he should leave it at a security guard post.

The driver also took issue with this, pointing out that someone could steal the food. The agent responded that disposal would be best if there was no safe place to place the order at.

This made the driver choose to dispose of the food since there was no appropriate location.

Grab sends S$50 refund for botched order

According to a screenshot by the OP, Grab has refunded him S$50 for the order.

“We have tried all ways to contact different agents, but the issue still can’t be resolved,” the OP said. “Therefore, I’m posting this on Facebook to gain more awareness of this situation.”

MS News has reached out to Grab for comment and will update the article once they get back.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.