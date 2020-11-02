GrabFood Rider On Hospitalisation Leave Till Mid-March, 2 Young Kids Need Diapers & Formula Milk

Getting hospitalised because of an accident is not only painful and unfortunate, but for some, it may also pose a serious threat to their livelihood and the survival of their family.

That’s what’s on the line for a GrabFood delivery rider who fractured his collar bone after a traffic accident and went for surgery, putting him on leave for 5 months.

That means he won’t have income for that period, and will have problems feeding his young children.

His plight was shared by Mr Bryan Lim, treasurer of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), who appealed for help on Facebook on his behalf.

Source

Supplies needed include formula milk and diapers.

GrabFood rider met with accident while delivering food

In Mr Lim’s Facebook post on Friday (2 Nov) he shared that Mr Abdullah, a Woodlands resident, turned to him for help.

Image courtesy of Mr Bryan Lim

The GrabFood rider was involved in a traffic accident while delivering food to a customer.

He suffered a fracture to his collarbone.

Source

Hence, he was placed on hospitalisation leave till mid-March 2021 after undergoing surgery.

Appeal for children’s supplies

As Mr Abdullah’s income will be disrupted for about 5 months, Mr Lim’s concerned for his children, a 2-year old daughter and 3-year-old son.

Thus, he appealed for certain supplies for the kids on Mr Abdullah’s behalf.

Items of any brand that are needed include:

Diapers (size L and XL) Formula milk for children aged 24 months & beyond Grocery vouchers

Those interested in helping Mr Abdullah can message Mr Lim via his Facebook page or call 8313 9685.

Mr Lim’s team will arrange for collection and delivery after 12 Nov.

Reviving the kampung spirit

Mr Lim added he hopes that the community will band together to help those in need and in the process revive the kampung spirit.

He also signed off with the inspiring words,

The beacon of humanity shines the brightest when we care for one another.

Reviving the kampung spirit

It’s unfortunate that an accident can disrupt the income of a Singaporean family for months.

Hopefully Singaporeans will band together to help Mr Abdullah to get back on his feet.

MS News wishes him a speedy recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.