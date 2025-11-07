Grace Fu details NEA’s efforts to tackle high-rise littering & support offenders with mental health needs

NEA tackles persistent high-rise littering with surveillance cameras & stricter fines: Grace Fu

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu has detailed the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) approach to tackling persistent high-rise littering, which includes greater accountability for flat owners and the use of surveillance cameras to aid enforcement.

Responding to a parliamentary question on Friday (7 Nov), Ms Fu said NEA works closely with Town Councils to issue advisories to residents when reports of high-rise littering first surface.

If the problem persists, surveillance cameras may be deployed to help identify the offending unit.

According to NEA data, the agency investigated about 29,000 instances of high-rise littering each year between 2021 and 2023.

Over the same period, an average of 2,500 cameras were installed annually, resulting in roughly 1,100 enforcement actions per year.

Greater onus on flat owners & tenants

Ms Fu noted that since the introduction of the statutory presumption clause on 1 July 2023, both flat owners and tenants have been made more accountable for preventing littering from their units.

The clause also ensures that NEA’s investigations are not hindered by uncooperative individuals.

Anyone convicted of high-rise littering faces a fine of up to S$2,000 for a first offence, up to S$4,000 for a second, and up to S$10,000 for third and subsequent convictions.

Offenders may also be required to perform Corrective Work Orders, which involve cleaning public spaces for up to 12 hours.

NEA assesses each case individually

Ms Fu added that NEA assesses each repeat case individually and takes mitigating factors into account.

Where mental health conditions may have contributed to the offence, enforcement alone may not suffice.

In such instances, NEA collaborates with grassroots leaders and family members to provide support and may recommend preventive measures such as installing wire mesh over window grilles to avert future incidents.

Also read: 2 HDB residents fined S$1.4K for high-rise littering

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from National Environment Agency on Facebook and Gan Thiam Poh on Facebook.