‘I wanted to see something’: Grandma in Peru goes to the beach after tsunami warning

Grandma in Peru brings grandson to beach to watch tsunami

While most people steered clear of the beach after Peru issued a tsunami warning, one grandma decided to take her grandson there since he had never seen the phenomenon before.

A news crew interviewed the woman, who downplayed the situation, saying it was just a warning.

Even if the tsunami actually came, she said she knew the area well and was confident she could get away.

On 31 July, the clip of her interview was posted by Latina Noticias on TikTok

A learning experience for her grandson

While many began evacuating inland after an 8.7 magnitude earthquake was detected off the coast of Japan, one grandma went the opposite direction instead.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman was watching the television on 30 July when she saw the tsunami advisory.

Instead of heeding the warning, she instead saw it as an opportunity to learn something new.

She got dressed and went to the beach, with her grandson in tow.

“I wanted to see something because I had never seen a tsunami,” she said.

Since her grandson had never seen one either, she decided to bring him along as well.

Grandma says it’s just a warning

When the reporter asked if she was not afraid of a possible tsunami, the elderly woman’s nonchalant response stunned observers online.

“It’s not high risk, right? Well, that’s what I’ve heard. It’s not high risk,” she said.

“It’s a precaution because we don’t know how high the waves will be.”

The woman even said she had an escape plan in case things really go south.

As she lives nearby and knows the area well, she said she knew exactly how she would escape to higher ground.

Meanwhile, the Peruvian government shut down 65 of its 121 Pacific ports and also urged people to steer clear of the coast.

Just one death has been reported thus far resulting from the earthquake and corresponding tsunami.

However, there have been multiple reported injuries.