M’sian Grandmother Of 10 Pursues Degree At 64, Now In 3rd Year Of Business Management Studies

Malaysian Grandmother Of 10 Pursues Business Management Degree At 64

While some may feel that old age is the time to rest and take it slow, for others, that’s the time when life truly begins.

A grandmother in Malaysia seems to echo the latter sentiment — she’s currently pursuing a business management degree.

The 64-year-old is a mother to six children, who in turn have blessed her with 10 grandchildren.

She embarked on the course at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and is now in her third year of studies.

Malaysian grandmother picked up degree due to ‘boring’ 2020

Last Saturday (4 Mar), Twitter user @sthehu shared his mother’s inspiring story alongside photos of her hopping on a bus to attend classes.

When a fellow user asked him what motivated her to further her studies, he revealed that 2020 was a “very boring year” for her as she could not see her grandchildren and vice versa.

He added that she then decided to pick up a degree out of interest.

In an interview with Malaysian publication Sinar Plus, @sthehu, whose real name is Mohd Solehudin, said the photos were also particularly significant as this is the first year she got to step foot on campus.

During the past two years, his mother, Ku Meriam Ku Hussain, has been attending virtual classes due to the pandemic.

More interesting still, Madam Ku Meriam was once an educator herself as she used to be a religious studies teacher.

“She doesn’t have a specific goal, but she has always wished to further her studies and get a degree,” Mr Solehudin, who is her fourth child, said.

He also revealed that after his father passed from cancer in 2013, his siblings and their children have been a source of strength and motivation for his mother.

Daughter is pursuing a business degree at the same university

With physical classes back on, Madam Ku Meriam now has to take a 45-minute bus ride to get to campus.

Fortunately, she gets to be accompanied by her daughter, who happens to be studying at the same university, on the lengthy commute.

Similar to her mother, 38-year-old Nurul Huda Sarkadi appears to be undaunted by age in her pursuit of knowledge.

The only difference is that Madam Ku Meriam’s major is in organisational management, while Ms Nurul is majoring in finance.

Naturally, Madam Ku Meriam’s journey has evoked admiration among netizens, with many sharing encouraging messages.

One even quipped that they will be sharing Madam Ku Meriam’s story with their own mum to motivate her.

Brings new meaning to the term golden years

One’s golden years are usually associated with retirement, but that doesn’t mean we have to retire from everything in life.

As people like Madam Ku Meriam have proven, it can wind up being the perfect time to chase your dreams once and for all.

We wish her all the best in her studies and hope she continues to enjoy good health and many more fulfilling years to come.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.