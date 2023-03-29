Great Dane Births 21 Puppies In 27 Hours, US Owner Plans To Sell Pups

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Great Dane From America Gives Birth To 21 Puppies In 27 Hours

While big litters are not uncommon for dogs, a two-year-old Great Dane in the United States (US) shocked her owner when she gave birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours.

Her owner, Tanya Dubbs, hopes to sell the puppies once they are weaned from their mother.

The money earned from selling the first puppy will be donated to an animal shelter.

3 puppies passed away shortly after birth

The Great Dane, Namine, went through a gruelling 27 hours to bring 21 puppies — 12 females and nine males — into the world.

Unfortunately, USA Today reported that three of them passed away shortly after birth.

However, Ms Dubbs noted that the remaining 18 puppies are still healthy.

Ms Dubbs also shared that Namine is “the best momma”. In fact, despite having given birth to 21 puppies, “she is completely healthy”.

Namine, who lives in Pocahontas, Virginia with Ms Dubbs, nearly managed to beat the world record for the largest litter.

Currently, it is held by a Neapolitan mastiff called Tia, who gave birth to 24 puppies in 2004.

Owner hopes to sell puppies

WVVA reported that Ms Dubbs hopes to sell the puppies once they have been weaned from their mother.

The proceeds earned from selling the first puppy will also be donated to the Tazewell County Animal Shelter.

However, instead of warming hearts, the story drew flak on the Internet.

Several netizens were disappointed by the owner’s decision to sell the puppies, with some even accusing Ms Dubbs of making Namine have babies for “profit”.

Furthermore, a few Facebook users were also concerned for Namine’s health as it must have been extremely tiring to give birth to that many puppies in one litter.

Several other netizens also added that it will be tiring for Namine to produce enough milk to feed all 21 puppies.

Ultimately, we hope that Namine’s owner will help to ensure that all 18 puppies are well taken care of and that Namine will also remain healthy.

Featured image adapted from USA Today and WVVA via CNN.

