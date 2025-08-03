Groom in Australia in critical condition after wedding party minibus plunges 50m into embankment

Groom in critical state after minibus carrying wedding party falls into embankment on the way to wedding

What was meant to be a joyous celebration turned into a horrific event after a minibus carrying a groom’s wedding party crashed 50 metres into an embankment in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

The groom, 56-year-old John Barrett, is among two men in critical condition following the accident, which occurred last Wednesday (30 July) morning while they were on their way to his wedding.

The party was minutes away from the venue when the vehicle suddenly veered off the dirt road then rolled seven times down the embankment.

Groom trapped in minibus for 45 minutes

Eleven vehicles and two helicopters were sent after emergency services received a report regarding the incident at around 10.30am, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

NSW Ambulance superintendent Jake Broughton-Rouse said Mr Barrett was trapped for 45 minutes as rescuers had to cut him out of the vehicle.

The groom, who suffered severe head injuries, and another man in his 50s, who suffered severe limb injuries, were then airlifted from the scene.

Meanwhile, four other men, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to the hospital by road.

Wet dirt road may have caused accident

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Hunter Valley Police District Commander Steve Laksa said the driver would undergo mandatory blood and alcohol testing despite there being no indication that driving under the influence had caused the accident.

Similarly, it has not been determined whether the passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

However, he suspects that the wet dirt road could have been a factor.

“As you can see, it’s drizzling, [it’s a] dirt road, unsealed road, [which] could have all been factors in the equation, but too early for me to comment on,” he told local media. Groom was recently diagnosed with motor neuron disease

Mr Barrett was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), a condition that gradually destroys the cells which control skeletal muscle activity, News.com.au reported.

According the the UK National Health Service (NHS), it may cause muscle weakness, speech problems, and difficulties in breathing, swallowing, eating, and drinking.

“As part of his mission, he has vowed to raise funds to help in the fight to find a cure so others don’t have to face this awful disease,” a fundraiser posted in June reportedly stated.

