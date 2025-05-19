25-year-old groom in India suffers heart attack & dies during wedding

Groom suffers heart attack and dies during wedding

A joyous occasion took a grim turn when a groom suffered a heart attack and died during his wedding ceremony in Karnataka, India, on Saturday (17 May).

25-year-old Pravin’s legs began trembling shortly after they tied the mangalsutra (auspicious thread), which bound him and his bride in matrimony.

He then collapsed on the ground in front of hundreds of guests.

The groom also complained of severe chest pain, witnesses said.

Groom declared dead on arrival

According to NDTV, the groom’s parents rushed him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Pravin’s body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of his death. Funeral preparations are now being made at the same place where the wedding was held, Navharat Live reported.

Another groom dies after wedding

A few days before Pravin’s death, on 12 May, another groom passed away in Kanpur, India, shortly after being wed.

The newlyweds had just sat in the car after the bride’s sendoff when the groom suddenly lost consciousness.

He died while being taken to the hospital, according to LiveHindustan.

Also read: Man in M’sia killed by drunk driver while helping accident victim, had been married just 7 months

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Navharat Live, NDTV.