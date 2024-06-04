Grumpy baby in the US goes viral, netizens say he looks like he already has a mortgage

Grumpy baby goes viral for scowling like an old man with a mortgage

In late May, a photoshoot featuring a grumpy-looking baby went viral online. Netizens said the baby from Ohio had the scowl of an old man with “4 kids and a mortgage”.

The photographer told US media that the baby was one of the most expressive she’d seen in her decade of working with newborns.

One-week-old baby shares his best grumpy expression with photographer

On 16 May, Ohio-based photography studio Drawing In Light Photography shared photos from a newborn shoot she did that quickly went viral.

The photos featured a 7-day-old baby who gave scowling expressions that made him resemble a grumpy old man.

As of 4 June, the post has garnered over 158,000 likes and over 37,000 shares on Facebook.

Adoring netizens left plenty of hilarious comments. Some even shared their own scowling baby photos.

Photographer explains photos

Lauren Carson, the photographer, told Good Morning America that the now-viral shoot began just like any other.

Being already awake when his mother brought him to the studio, Lauren swaddled him up and prepped him for the shoot.

Once she started taking photos, the newborn began making the expressions we see in the photographs. She called him a “much more expressive” baby than any she’s ever worked with.

Despite having a look reminiscent of Grumpy Cat, the baby was actually quite comfortable and was not at all fussy, she told interviewers.

The baby’s expression drew laughter from both Lauren and the baby’s mother. The mom even shared that these expressions were common for the baby.

Featured image adapted from Drawing In Light Photography on Facebook.