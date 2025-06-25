Guardian’s biggest Health & Beauty Fiesta has over 80 brands, S$10K in prizes & exclusive freebies

The biggest Guardian Health & Beauty Fiesta is happening from 4 to 6 July

Here’s a reminder to take stock of your bathroom cabinet — are you running low on multivitamins or eyeing a new serum? Good news: Guardian is throwing a massive sale event, and you’re invited.

From 4 to 6 July, head down to the Sands Expo & Convention Centre Hall D for the retail giant’s Health & Beauty Fiesta. With over 80 brands, including trusted favourites like CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, and Round Lab, this is Guardian’s biggest event yet, featuring their widest selection to date.

The event is free to enter and requires no registration — just walk in and enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 deals on selected regular-priced items, along with other promotions across thousands of beauty, health, and personal care essentials.

Big prizes and free gifts with purchase are also in store, so read on to check out what goodies you can snap up that’ll stretch your beauty budget and boost your overall wellness.

Win prizes worth S$10,000 at Guardian Health & Beauty Fiesta

It’s not just about the deals at the Guardian Health & Beauty Fiesta — you could also take home a share of S$10,000 worth of daily prizes. All it takes is a minimum spend of S$30 to join the lucky draw.

Simply snap a photo of your receipt, scan the QR code at the event to access the Google Form, and upload your details for a chance to win big-ticket items like an OTO Elements massage chair, Dyson Airwrap, Tefal compact handstick vacuum, or S$100 Guardian cash vouchers.

You can also walk away with these adorable goodies when you hit the minimum spend tiers:

Joguman-themed three-fold umbrella worth S$12 (with a minimum spend of S$100)

Three-piece travel organiser set S$15.90 (with a minimum spend of S$150)

Foldable trolley worth S$39.90 (with a minimum spend of S$230)

Goodie bags worth up to S$200 — filled with health, beauty, and personal care essentials — are also up for grabs when you spend at least S$88, with limited sets available each day. Just show your receipt at the redemption counter to claim yours, while stocks last.

Now that you know what’s in store, here’s how to get to the event:



Guardian Health & Beauty Fiesta

Address: Sands Expo & Convention Centre Hall D, B2, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

Dates: 4 – 6 July

Opening hours: 1pm – 10pm (4 July), 10am – 10pm (5 and 6 July)

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

Yuu members, take note: you’ll also get S$5 off with a S$50 spend and S$8 off with S$80 spend, available only during the Health & Beauty Fiesta.

You can learn more about the Guardian Health & Beauty Fiesta here.

Wide range of remedies for flu symptoms, pain & stress

If your schedule doesn’t allow a trip to Marina Bay Sands, fret not — Guardian is also offering up to 30% off health and beauty products online and across all outlets from now till 16 July.

Flu season is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer through it. At the Guardian Health & Beauty Fiesta, you’ll find all the classics to soothe common ailments: Strepsils Honey & Lemon Lozenges for scratchy throats, and Woods’ Peppermint Lozenges Orange for a refreshing burst that keeps you going through the day.

If stomach issues are what’s bothering you, reach for Gaviscon’s minty Double Action Liquid Sachets, which offer fast relief from heartburn and indigestion.

Dealing with breakouts caused by stress or Singapore’s hot and humid weather? Leave it to Hiruscar Post Acne Gel to fade scars and dark marks.

Speaking of stress, Bioglan’s Active Magnesium PM Night Formula helps with relaxation and mental clarity, so you can unwind at night and stay alert during the day.

To keep that momentum going, 21st Century Brilliant Brain Performance Vegetarian Capsules support memory and focus, making even the longest to-do lists feel more manageable.

And for pesky body aches, Tiger Balm’s Red Plasters remain a tried-and-tested go-to for muscular relief, while the Ebene Bio-Ray Extra Strength Knee Guard provides targeted heat therapy to ease pain and reduce strain.

For more information and to start shopping, visit Guardian’s official website., and follow Guardian on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Guardian.

Featured image adapted from Vinh Dao on Canva, Dyson on Facebook (for illustration purposes only), and by MS News. Photography by Andrea Wong.