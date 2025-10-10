Save 70% on your 2nd item at Guardian on health essentials from Tiger Balm, Swisse & more

Keep your body at its best with health essentials from Guardian

You blink, and suddenly it’s the third quarter of the year, often the busiest season with work, travel, and festive plans piling up.

If the daily grind already wears you down, the year’s final stretch can feel even tougher. That’s why it’s worth giving your body the care it deserves, even when life gets hectic.

One easy way is to keep your pantry stocked with health essentials that support you day after day. And from now till 5 Nov, Guardian is making it simpler with 70% off your 2nd item across more than 70 trusted brands, so you can power through the season feeling your best.

Quick relief for everyday discomforts

When you’re racing to clear your to-do list before that long-awaited year-end trip, it’s easy to brush off the little aches and strains that creep in during the workday.

Take your eyes, for example — they can feel dry and tired after hours in front of a screen. For quick relief, reach for artificial tears like Alcon Tears Naturale Free Lubricant Eye Drops, going at S$38.70 for two boxes (U.P. S$24.20 each).

They come in reclosable multidose vials, so there’s no need to rush through a bottle before it expires.

Another compact and travel-friendly option is Allergan Refresh Plus Lubricant Eye Drops (two for S$36.30, U.P. S$24.20 each), which provide immediate, long-lasting relief from dryness and irritation in sterile single-use 0.4ml containers.

And for contact lens wearers, Bausch & Lomb Renu Fresh Multi-Purpose Solutions (two for S$44.90, U.P. S$28.25 each) offer gentle yet effective hydration.

Each set includes two 355ml bottles and three smaller 120ml bottles for better portability, making it easy to keep your lenses clean and comfortable wherever you are.

Spending long hours at your desk can also leave your muscles stiff. Wrap yourself in the soothing warmth of Tiger Balm Plasters (three for S$12.80, U.P. S$5.70 each), the perfect way to melt away muscle pain once you’re back home on the couch.

And if you’re constantly on the go, the Vicks Lavender Inhaler — now S$3.45 instead of the usual S$4.31 — is a pocket-sized lifesaver, ready to clear a stuffy nose no matter where life takes you.

Boost your well-being with supplements

When you’re running on caffeine and deadlines, fatigue can show up not just in how you feel, but how you look, too.

Supplements can help fill in the gaps, giving your body the nutrients it needs to stay energised and resilient.

For all-round health gains, Blackmores Omega Ultra keeps your eyes comfortable, your skin radiant, and supports overall heart and brain health.

With four times the Omega-3 of standard fish oil, it helps ease digital eye strain, sharpen focus, and keep you performing at your best through long hours in front of a screen.

Usually priced at S$95, it’s going at 70% off your second item during the Guardian sale period, making it a great time to stock up on this daily essential.

Need a quick glow-up fix before your next night out or trip? Swisse Golden Collagen Liquid (second at 70% off, U.P. S$57 each) helps enhance skin elasticity and smooth fine lines, leaving you looking as refreshed as you feel.

Pair it with Optifast Very Low Calorie Diet (VLCD) Shakes, a clinically designed meal replacement that supports effective fat loss while maintaining muscle mass.

Each shake offers a balanced blend of carbs, protein, and essential nutrients, ideal for busy mornings when you need a quick, nutritious fix without compromising on health.

Wellness essentials for women

Women, especially those over 40, need to pay extra attention to the supplements they take, as their bodies require higher levels of certain vitamins and minerals to stay in peak condition.

GreenLife Women Vitamax Multivitamins (second at 70% off, U.P. S$42 each) is specially formulated to meet women’s nutritional needs, helping reduce fatigue and support an active lifestyle.

With calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D3 to strengthen bones and muscles — along with antioxidants such as green tea and grape seed extracts — it also promotes healthy circulation and protects cells from free radicals, all in one convenient capsule.

For added support, Holistic Way’s Women’s Probiotic 100 Billion (S$33.60, U.P. S$42) promotes a healthy gut and strong immune system, while maintaining balanced vaginal flora and urinary tract health.

Formulated with prebiotics and cranberry extract to enhance digestive wellness, it also contains antioxidant-rich aronia berry for that healthy-from-within glow — a true multitasking boost for overall well-being.

Shop health essentials for less at any Guardian outlet or online

Part of Guardian’s ‘Live Smart & Healthy’ campaign, these deals are available only while stocks last, so don’t wait too long to snag your health and wellness haul for less.

If you’re too busy to visit a physical outlet, you can also shop online for home delivery or click-and-collect at your convenience.

Beyond these great deals, Guardian has a lineup of exciting new launches to explore, including Swisse’s melatonin-free Ultiboost Calm + Sleep Gummies, Comvita’s Glow L-Glutathione Collagen Honey Drink, and the exclusive debut of Teddi Lab Hair Boost Gummy Pro.

To make health monitoring even easier, they’ve also introduced Blood Pressure Monitor Kiosks at selected stores, where customers can conveniently check their readings and seek professional advice from pharmacists.

Our bodies let us work, travel, and enjoy time with loved ones, so it’s worth finding small ways to care for them — especially during the year’s busiest season.

Discover more about these deals and stay updated on future events by visiting Guardian's website or following them on Facebook and Instagram.

