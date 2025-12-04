Guardian is giving away S$180K in prizes including the new iPhone & AirPods, spend S$50 to enter

Replenish your health & wellness stash for the holidays with Guardian

The end of the year always arrives with a whirlwind of to-dos: wrapping up work, planning trips, juggling gatherings, and squeezing in Christmas shopping between it all. With so much on the calendar, staying healthy becomes less of a nice-to-have and more of a necessity.

Whatever you’re gearing up for, you can stretch your wellness budget with Guardian’s 2nd Item at 50% off promotion on over 3,500 products from now till 31 Dec 2025.

Since the festive season is the perfect time to stock up for yourself and surprise your loved ones, this Mix & Match offer lets you do both in one go. And speaking of gifts, one of yours might be waiting under the tree without you even planning for it.

Win an iPhone 17 Pro Max & more exciting prizes

Your usual Guardian shopping spree could earn you something far flashier than makeup and vitamins.

From now till 31 Dec 2025, shoppers stand a chance to win from a pool of S$180,000 worth of prizes, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods Pro 3, a Signature Garden couple massage package from Aramsa, plus home appliances, shopping vouchers, and other festive treats.

To enter, simply make a minimum S$50 single-receipt purchase at participating Guardian stores or online. If you shop online, the Christmas scratch card will be included with your delivery.

If you’re shopping in-store, you’ll get one extra scratch card for paying with a DBS/POSB Card and another for using your yuu membership, up to three scratch cards per transaction.

Scratch cards are available only while stocks last, so it’s worth starting early to maximise your chances.

Grab must-have health remedies for less

If you’re not sure what to add to your basket, these everyday essentials are practical, well-loved, and make caring gifts that show you’re thinking of your loved ones’ wellbeing.

Kids in the family can make the most of every season when they can bounce back quickly from allergies. Zyrtec R Solution (S$16.60, U.P. S$18.45) provides fast, lasting relief from sneezing, runny noses, itchy eyes and skin rashes.

Throat feeling scratchy from late-night suppers or too many catch-ups? The Difflam Herbal Soothing Lozenges in Manuka Honey flavour (S$5.85, U.P. S$6.90) are a comforting staple to have at home.

They soothe irritated throats and support the immune system, making them extra handy during Singapore’s flu-prone months.

Should acid reflux show up uninvited during celebrations, the Gaviscon Advance Peppermint Sachets (S$77.75, U.P. S$86.40) are a lifesaver.

Each dose comes conveniently packed, so you can still enjoy all the indulgent food you want, whether you’re at home or travelling over the holidays.

And for an all-in-one remedy your ah ma and ah gong will approve of, Po Chai Pills (S$7.90, U.P. S$8.90) remain a tiny but mighty fix for nausea, indigestion, bloating, and mild diarrhoea. Great to keep in your bag during the year-end party circuit.

Get the 2nd item for 50% off on skincare products at Guardian

Guardian’s Mix & Match 2nd item at 50% off offer is also an excellent chance to refresh your skincare routine or pick up thoughtful gifts that will see your loved ones into the new year with glowing skin.

If you’re still on the hunt for your perfect sunscreen, the Bioderma Photoderm XDefense Ultra-fluid Hydrating Detox Sunscreen SPF50+ is a brilliant contender.

Besides daily UV protection, it contains detoxifying ingredients to help counter pollution, keeping your complexion fresh and radiant.

Choosing a moisturiser can feel like trying to solve a puzzle, but the SKIN1004 Centella Ampoule, which is suitable for most skin types, is as close to universal as it gets.

Gentle, hydrating and soothing, it helps with dryness, sensitivity, acne, and early signs of ageing thanks to its hero ingredient, centella asiatica.

Since Singapore is warm for most of the year, the Luvum Glacial Marine Algae-PDRN Serum is also a great addition to your routine.

It cools and hydrates sensitive skin, reducing redness and calming breakouts, which makes it ideal for days when the heat gets the better of you.

Stock up on your essentials & get the chance to win big prizes

Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be stressful or expensive. Guardian’s year-end promotions let you stock up on essentials, pick out meaningful gifts for your loved ones, and enjoy great savings along the way.

Plus, with every S$50 spend at participating stores or online, you stand a chance to unwrap something extra through their Christmas scratch cards, whether it’s brand-new tech or a pampering experience.

To explore more festive deals, visit Guardian’s website and follow their Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on upcoming promotions.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Guardian.

Featured image adapted from Apple Hub on Facebook (for illustration purposes only) and by MS News. Photography by Charlene Lee.