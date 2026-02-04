Tourists leave hotel room in Japan filled with garbage, refuse to pay cleaning fee during checkout

hotel employee room garbage

The OP also mentioned that both guests refused to pay cleaning fees when charged.

4 Feb 2026, 12:16 pm

Hotel employee unhappy after Chinese guests leave room filled with garbage

A hotel employee in Japan complained on social media after two guests from China left their room filled with garbage. They also allegedly refused to pay for cleaning fees.

Tourists left garbage scattered across room’s floor

A photo from a now-deleted post on Threads from 23 Jan shows bathroom towels, toothbrushes, and other toiletries strewn across the bathroom.

hotel employee room garbage

Source: Guang Ming Daily

The room looked completely messy, with garbage scattered across the floor next to the beds. Finished cups of instant noodles were left on the table.

“Don’t you feel disgusted living in a room like this?” the Original Poster wrote in the caption.

hotel employee room garbage

Source: LTN

The OP revealed that they attempted to charge the two Chinese girls a cleaning fee. However, the duo refused the request, according to the Liberty Times News.

Netizens slammed tourists for trashing room

After seeing the photos, netizens engaged in heated discussions.

Many criticised the two women for meticulously covering the toilet seat with plastic film to avoid physical contact while using the restroom, noting that their own behaviour was clearly “filthier than a toilet seat.”

hotel employee room garbage

Source: LTN

Furthermore, some Japanese commenters stated that when they stay at hotels, they always throw their trash in the bin, or bag it up in plastic bags if there is too much.

Many people from Taiwan also joined the comments, sharing photos of themselves tidying up their rooms before checking out.

Featured image adapted from Liberty Times News.

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
