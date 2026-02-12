Gunman shoots 2 at Hat Yai school & holds over 300 students hostage, principal dies in hospital

Teen gunman holds over 300 students hostage in Hat Yai school, principal dies after shooting

An armed teenager who stormed a school in Hat Yai, Thailand on Wednesday (11 Feb) has been arrested after a two-hour hostage standoff that left a principal dead and two students injured.

The incident took place at Patongprathankiriwat School in Phatong subdistrict, Songkhla province, shortly before dismissal time.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Khemanan Kescharoen, a Hat Yai resident.

Thai media reported that he had earlier been involved in a domestic disturbance near the school.

Teen steals firearm from authorities before rampage

When officers arrived at the scene, he is said to have taken a firearm from them before running towards the nearby school.

He later entered the campus in the late afternoon in an agitated state.

According to local reports, he tried to shoot a security guard at the entrance, but the gun failed to discharge, giving the guard a chance to get away safely.

Principal shot while protecting students

Inside the compound, the gunman forced students to lead him to the school principal, 54-year-old Sasiphat Sinsamosorn.

She was shot in the chest and torso while trying to shield her students.

A 14-year-old female student was also shot in the abdomen, while another student injured her ankle after jumping from a building during the chaos.

More than 300 students were trapped inside a classroom building at one point as police and special operations officers surrounded the school.

Negotiators were deployed while officers worked to evacuate those who could safely leave.

At around 6.30pm, police moved in and shot the suspect, bringing the standoff to an end. He was taken into custody with injuries.

Principal dies in hospital

Ms Sasiphat underwent emergency surgery and was placed in intensive care but died at about 2am on Thursday (12 Feb) from severe internal injuries and significant blood loss.

The student who was shot underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition, while the other injured student received treatment for an ankle injury.

Following her death, the school posted a message of condolence on Facebook, expressing its deepest sorrow and saying that although she had passed on, the memories and goodness she left behind would remain in their hearts forever.

The school has since announced a temporary closure to allow for mourning and counselling support for students and staff.

Suspect reportedly had history of mental illness

Officials said the suspect, a local resident, had recently been discharged from a psychiatric facility where he was treated for mental health issues linked to substance abuse.

Local media reported that he may have been seeking a teacher who had previously disciplined his younger sister, who studies at the school.

Authorities have not confirmed a motive and investigations are ongoing.

