S’pore mounts largest-ever cyber defence operation after highly sophisticated hackers targets 4 major telcos

Singapore launches largest cybersecurity operation after telco sector targeted by hackers

Singapore has launched its largest multi-agency cyber defence operation to date after hackers targeted the nation’s telecommunications sector.

Speaking at the Operation Cyber Guardian Engagement Event for Cyber Defenders on 9 Feb, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said the operation was triggered in response to an advanced persistent threat (APT) actor known as UNC3886.

Hackers targeted Singapore’s telco sector

UNC3886 is a highly sophisticated hacking group known for stealthy, long-term infiltration of networks. Its attack was first mentioned by Coordinating Minister for National Security, Minister Shanmugam, last year in July.

Mrs Teo, who is also minister-in-charge of cybersecurity and Smart Nation Group, revealed that it had carried out targeted intrusions against Singapore’s critical digital infrastructure, with the telecommunications sector squarely in its sights.

According to the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), UNC3886 specialises in maintaining covert access over extended periods, using advanced techniques to avoid detection.

Mrs Teo also revealed that all four major telcos — Singtel, StarHub, M1 and Simba — were targeted in the attacks.

Singapore activates largest coordinated cyber defence effort

In response, Singapore activated Operation Cyber Guardian, the largest coordinated cyber defence effort ever undertaken in Singapore.

The operation involved more than 100 cyber defenders drawn from CSA and other government agencies, including IMDA and GovTech.

Working together, they conducted intensive threat hunting, containment measures, and system improvement across affected networks.

Mrs Teo said the swift and coordinated response helped prevent more serious consequences.

While attackers managed to gain limited access to certain systems, there was no evidence that sensitive customer data was compromised, and essential services were not disrupted.

Cyber threats growing more targeted and complex

In her speech, Mrs Teo warned that the incident underscores how cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, deliberate, and targeted, particularly against critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, power, water and transport.

“Our investigations show that the attacks by UNC3886 were a deliberate, targeted, and well-planned campaign against our telecommunications sector,” Mrs Teo said.

She stressed that cybersecurity is no longer just a technical issue, but a matter of national security, requiring close cooperation between the government and industry players.

Mrs Teo urged organisations to remain vigilant and to continuously invest in cybersecurity capabilities, noting that threats will only grow more complex over time.

