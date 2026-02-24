19 non-compliant devices impounded as LTA cracks down on errant AMD users & retailers in latest operation

19 non-compliant devices impounded and 36 offences detected during LTA’s latest enforcement blitz

A major enforcement blitz by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on 23 Feb led to the impounding of 19 non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) and the detection of 36 offences, the latest in the authority’s clampdown on errant device users in Singapore.

LTA targets illegal modifications and non-compliant devices

MS News was invited by LTA to observe the operation, where LTA officers covered several locations to check for illegal modifications and non-compliant devices.

Among the tools used was a portable Speed Measurement Device (SMD), which allowed officers to detect if a personal mobility device (PMD) had been illegally modified, even if the device was stationary.

Previously, enforcement could only be carried out if a speeding offence was observed while the device was in motion.

However, the SMD, developed in collaboration with Temasek Polytechnic (TP), enables officers to test a device’s top speed on the spot.

Since its rollout in Nov 2025, the device has helped detect over 100 offences and led to the impoundment of 30 non-compliant devices.

About 20% of these cases could have gone undetected without the device.

During this latest operation, five offenders were caught using the SMD.

About 900 non-compliant AMDs seized in 2025

Under current rules, motorised PMDs must comply with UL2272 standards, while power-assisted bicycles (PABs) must meet EN15194 requirements.

Devices that fail to meet these standards are not allowed for use in Singapore.

LTA said it detected about 900 offences involving non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) in 2025. A similar number of devices were also seized.

Offenders can face fines of up to S$10,000, jail terms of up to six months, or both. A repeat offender may be fined up to S$20,000, face imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

During the recent operation, an abandoned PAB was also seized for exceeding the weight limit of 20kg.

Non-compliant devices pose fire risks

Non-compliant devices are also a significant fire risk. According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), there were 49 fires involving AMDs last year.

Common illegal modifications include swapping out batteries or motor components with non-original parts.

These can void safety certifications and increase the risk of fires significantly.

In 2025, LTA also recorded about 90 offences involving retailers, with penalties of up to S$20,000 or two years in jail for individuals. The fine can go up to S$40,000 for corporate offenders.

LTA said it will continue working with agencies such as Singapore Customs and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority to clamp down on illegal imports.

Members of the public are also advised to purchase devices from reputable sellers and avoid modifying them.

Read more: 900 non-compliant AMDs seized in 2025 as LTA continues crackdown on illegal devices

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.