‘Have laksa during winter’: S’porean wonders if four seasons would make locals happier

Recent cold spell makes Singaporean wonder if four seasons would make locals happier

A recent cold spell in Singapore has sparked an interesting question from a local: would Singaporeans be happier if the country experienced four seasons?

In a TikTok video posted on 21 Feb, the user shared a clip of himself enjoying the rare cooler temperatures, but raised a larger point in his text overlay.

Singaporean asks if four seasons would bring happiness

“Sometimes I wonder if Singapore would have happier people if we had 4 seasons,” the Original Poster (OP) mused.

In the clip, he is seen roaming the streets of Singapore, soaking in the cooler weather.

“The recent cold weather in Singapore,” he wrote in the post caption.

The OP joked that with the drop in temperature, “more men could finally stop wearing their army admin tees out to meet people.”

He also noted that the change in weather might offer more opportunities for diverse styles of dressing without the usual constraints of heat and humidity.

Cooler weather brings subtle shift in mood

According to the OP, the recent dip in temperature seemed to bring a noticeable shift in mood among Singaporeans.

“With the recent cold weather, I feel that somehow…Singaporeans are suddenly nicer and calmer here,” he shared.

The OP also noticed that nobody was “rushing for shade and complaining about the heat”.

While he acknowledged that his thoughts might be “wishful thinking,” he couldn’t help but wonder if a change in weather could bring a change in attitude.

Singaporeans could save money on travelling

The OP also mused about the idea of enjoying local experiences during the cooler weather.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have laksa during winter,” he wrote.

He also imagined having nasi lemak on a picnic mat under cherry blossoms, drinking sugar cane in summer, and enjoying a plate of chicken rice in autumn.

He suggested that Singaporeans wouldn’t always have to travel overseas for these experiences, saving money and enjoying what nature provides for free.

“Maybe I am just romanticising our current 22°C weather. But it does make me wonder how much of our stress is just due to the heat,” he said at the end of the clip.

Netizens agree that weather affects moods

While four seasons in Singapore remain a fantasy, the post has resonated with many netizens.

Some agreed that the local weather contributes to feelings of frustration, with one user commenting that many Singaporeans seem “quite angsty” because of it.

The OP agreed, saying maybe we are actually “very nice people”.

A TikTok user pointed out that there has been scientific research linking weather to moods.

Another commenter, who claimed to be from Ireland, revealed that they actually enjoy the Singaporean weather and would “love to swap climates”.

However, one netizen pointed out that having four seasons would mean more clothes and more storage space needed, a challenge some may not want to face.

Featured image adapted from @yongfenggggggggg on TikTok & Eatbook for illustration purposes only.