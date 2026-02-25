Lamborghini allegedly spotted parked illegally at bus stop in Geylang, with driver nowhere in sight

Lamborghini spotted at Geylang bus stop, allegedly parked illegally by driver who left the vehicle

A purple Lamborghini has been spotted parked at a bus stop in Geylang, sparking online outrage after a photo of the vehicle was shared on social media.

Lamborghini left unattended with no hazard lights

The image, posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 22 Feb, showed the sports car parked at a bus stop.

The contributor, who shared the photo, questioned the ownership of the car and pointed out that it was parked without any hazard lights on.

“Whose Lambo? Park at the bus stop with no emergency light on and no driver inside,” the caption read.

According to the photo, the vehicle was parked at the Sims Urban Oasis bus stop (81091) located in Geylang.

The vehicle also appeared to be unoccupied at the time, with no driver or passenger in sight.

Besides the Original Poster (OP), there seemed to be no one else at the bus stop, and there was no bus as well.

Netizens criticise Lamborghini driver

The incident quickly drew attention from netizens, many of whom criticised the alleged behaviour by the driver.

One commenter advised the OP to report the photo to OneService, suggesting that the driver should be fined for illegal parking.

“Just expensive parking for rich people,” another user remarked, pointing out that parking at a bus stop doesn’t result in demerit points.

However, some users offered alternative explanations. One Facebook user speculated that the vehicle might have broken down and asked others not to jump to conclusions.

Another netizen claimed that they also saw the same Lamborghini at the bus stop while passing by in a bus.

In Singapore, parking or waiting within nine metres of the end of a bus bay or bus stop box is considered a traffic violation according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Offenders may face fines of S$70 for light vehicles and S$100 for heavy vehicles.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.