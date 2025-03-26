Haidilao Plaza Singapura trainee manager claims he earns S$10K a month after 6 years on the job

Haidilao Plaza Singapura trainee store manager claims S$10,000 monthly salary

A recent video has stirred up quite the conversation, with a Haidilao manager from the Plaza Singapura outlet claiming to earn a hefty S$10,000 salary every month.

The video, posted by content creator Xavier Chen, featured an interview with Ronghui, a trainee store manager.

Ronghui, originally from Fujian, China, moved to Singapore 20 years ago and became a citizen.

When asked about his salary, he confidently claimed that his monthly pay was around S$10,000.

In between hotpot bites, Ronghui explained that his impressive salary comes from nearly six years of dedication at Haidilao, leading to his promotion to his current managerial role.

A day in the life of a highly paid Haidilao manager

Describing his daily routine, Ronghui shared that his responsibilities include overseeing both the employees and the customers.

This includes greeting his customers with a smile and ensuring they are seated comfortably.

But not everything has been smooth sailing.

Ronghui recalled one particularly difficult task when a customer requested that he remove all the seeds from a dragon fruit — a fruit packed with hundreds of tiny edible seeds.

“I tried my best to do it,” he laughed.

Despite the challenges, Ronghui also fondly reminisced about the heartwarming moments when customers surprised him with a cake on his birthday after learning about it from other staff members.

Commenters divided on authenticity of claim

The bold claim of a S$10,000 monthly salary has left many netizens stunned.

Some were quick to express doubt, pointing out that management trainees typically earn around S$3,000 a month.

This scepticism appears to be based on Glassdoor’s estimate, which puts the upper end of a management trainee’s base pay at S$36,000 annually, or roughly S$3,000 a month.

However, others defended Ronghui’s claim, arguing that S$10,000 seemed reasonable given his significant experience.

They also suggested that a higher salary could be expected, considering the restaurant’s revenue and the alleged generosity of the boss.

MS News has reached out to Haidilao for verification and comments.

