Restaurant In China Sells Hainanese Chicken Rice Sushi, Draws Mixed Reactions Online

Every now and then, restaurants may come up with an innovative dish to entice diners to come back for more. Despite or perhaps because of their unique twist, these delicacies may be hit-and-miss with customers.

Such was the case for a restaurant in China, which has started selling sushi in the style of Hainanese chicken rice.

Their creation apparently displeased some folks online, who picked out flaws in the dish.

Restaurant in China sells Hainanese chicken rice sushi

On 24 July, a netizen from the city of Guangdong, China, took to Xiaohongshu to describe a unique dish at a local restaurant.

The OP said that the eatery had begun selling 19.90 yuan (S$3.69) sushi in the style of Hainanese chicken rice.

Describing it as “deconstructed”, she explained that instead of the usual rice with vinegar and raw fish, the dish contained rice cooked in chicken oil and a slice of chicken.

In addition, it had a topping of ginger scallion sauce in place of wasabi.

The OP seemed to praise the dish, stating that it was suitable for their stomach.

Unique dish sparks debate online

The OP’s post has since gained attention on Xiaohongshu, with many users commenting on the unique delicacy.

Some expressed their intrigue at the plate of sushi, stating that they wanted to try it.

However, others were sceptical. One netizen pointed out that the portion of each ingredient seemed far too unbalanced.

Yet another compared it to just being a bite of rice and chicken.

As such, they didn’t seem to find it worth much appreciation.

While certainly unique, this isn’t the first time an especially absurd dish has emerged out of China.

Last year, ramen milk tea from Shanghai-based store Heqi Taotao went viral, drawing mixed reactions online.

