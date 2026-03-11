Han Hui Hui visits children for 1 hour in hospital, says they ‘broke down’ upon seeing her

Han Hui Hui claims kids bruised after being taken away, ‘broke down’ upon seeing her

Singaporean activist Han Hui Hui, 33, posted a TikTok on Sunday (8 March) showing her with her three children during a hospital visit.

Text displayed on the video claimed that the children “broke down and [hugged] her” when they saw her.

The caption added that she “visits her three children in hospital for one hour per week”.

Other text overlays in the video alleged that the children were “perfectly healthy” while living with her but later required “drips with needles poking them” after being taken away.

The video also claimed the children had “bruises on their hands and legs” and wanted to return home with their mother.

Accuses MSF of ending visit after children spoke about injuries

It further alleged that the children wanted to go home and that Ms Han had tried to discuss how they were injured, but the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) ended their one-hour visit.

The TikTok claimed: “Han Hui Hui’s children said they want to go home with Han Hui Hui and want to talk about how they got injured under MSF so MSF said time’s up if they talk about MSF negligence. (sic)”

The video ended with the message “STOP Mercilessly Separating Families”, with the initials appearing to reference MSF.

It also included the hashtag #ReturnHHHchildren.

Children placed under hospital care

When contacted by MS News, MSF referred to an earlier joint media response issued with the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

In the statement, the children, aged three, five, and six, were said to have been brought to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) on 15 Feb after police assessed there were “safety concerns” if they remained in their mother’s household.

Authorities added that the children were taken there following an alleged altercation involving their paternal grandmother.

The statement came after Ms Han, 33, appeared in a Facebook livestream on 28 Feb alleging that she was not allowed to see her children at the hospital.

In the more than two-hour-long video recorded at KKH, she said the police had “taken her children away” from her home on 15 Feb.

Parents allowed weekly supervised visits

According to MSF and SPF, Ms Han and her husband signed a Voluntary Care Agreement on 19 Feb.

Under the agreement, both parents are allowed to visit their children once a week under supervision.

Authorities said Ms Han visited her children on 20 Feb, 26 Feb, and 1 March, while her husband visited them on 21 Feb and 27 Feb.

All visits were arranged by MSF’s Protective Service.

Authorities also said two of the children developed a fever on 28 Feb, adding that the hospital informed Ms Han about the situation.

They stated that all three children remain safe and well in hospital.

Family disputes previously reported

SPF said it had received multiple police reports concerning the household since Aug 2025, involving disputes between Ms Han, her husband, and her mother-in-law.

Authorities added that there were also allegations concerning the safety and welfare of the children.

A Child Protection Specialist Centre was assigned to the family in October 2025, with the children’s paternal grandmother designated as a “safe adult” to supervise their care when they were with Ms Han.

However, police were later called on 15 Feb 2026 following an alleged altercation involving the grandmother and the children.

As the designated safe adult was involved and there were no other suitable adults present, the children were brought to hospital for medical assessment and care.

Authorities said they are unable to comment further on the case as police investigations are ongoing.

Ms Han previously contested the 2025 Singapore General Election in Tanjong Pagar GRC as part of the People’s Alliance for Reform.

Featured image adapted from @hanhuihui on TikTok.