K-9 handler rescues frightened dog after hit-and-run accident in Bedok, gets bitten 6 times

K-9 handler risks life & gets bitten when rescuing panicking dog in Bedok

While jogging along Bedok South Road last Sunday (3 Aug), Mr Ilham Jufri saw a dog getting struck by a black car.

Without hesitating, Mr Ilham sprinted onto the road and carried the struck dog to safety.

While rescuing the frightened canine, Mr Ilham was reportedly bitten six times on his fingers.

K-9 dog handler had no hesitation rescuing dog involved in Bedok hit-and-run

Mr Ilham, who is turning 22 this month, is a full-time national serviceman (NSF) serving as a security dog handler in the police K-9 unit.

His father, Mr Jufri Salim, relayed his answers to MS News, saying, “There wasn’t a single ounce of hesitation.”

While his religion usually considers dogs “impure”, Mr Ilham saw the situation as a living being requiring human assistance and leapt straight into action.

“The safety of the dog and himself was definitely at the top of his mind,” his father told MS News.

After bringing the dog off the road, Mr Ilham comforted the animal, which appeared to be having seizures.

He also noticed that the poodle had a harness, suggesting that it was a pet. However, the owner was not at the scene.

Frightened dog fractures rescuer’s finger with bites

After several minutes, the “disoriented” dog bolted back into traffic on the road.

Mr Ilham yelled for help as he gave chase, with ten other passers-by joining in. Eventually, a young woman managed to catch the dog on the road and passed it back to the handler.

However, the frightened dog ended up biting Mr Ilham six times on three of his fingers. One particular bite even fractured his left middle finger.

Despite the painful injuries, Mr Ilham waited for officers from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to arrive and take the dog into their care.

He also stayed and gave a statement to the traffic police.

Mr Jufri Salim told MS News that he and his wife were at home when they received a message and photo about the rescued dog.

When Mr Ilham informed them that he had been bitten, the shocked parents dropped everything and proceeded to find him.

K-9 dog handler underwent surgery for injuries

Mr Ilham suffered from pain in his fingers and had difficulty moving them. As such, he went to the hospital that night, where he was found to have a fractured finger.

Doctors gave him a tetanus shot and had him warded for observation. He also underwent a debridement surgical procedure the next morning to prevent infection.

“His mother was extremely worried,” Mr Jufri Salim told MS News, “she cried the entire night and continued into the morning.”

“He is now recovering in the hospital with his hand bandaged and fingers in a cast. Despite the pain, he’s in good spirits.”

Mr Ilham’s parents expressed their pride in him for going all out to help another living creature.

While in the hospital, a concerned couple whom Mr Ilham met during the rescue showed up to visit him, commending him for his bravery.

“They, too, deserve as much credit for dropping everything to help chase the dog to ensure its safety,” Mr Jufri Salim said.

He added that the dog owner reached out to thank Mr Ilham after netizens started sharing his Facebook post.

SPCA finds dog unhurt, returns it to owner

SPCA’s Executive Director Walter Leong confirmed with MS News that the SPCA’s rescue team took the dog into their care.

“The dog was checked by our clinic and found to be unhurt. The dog owner has since filed a lost report with us and took the dog back home.”

Mr Leong took the opportunity to remind pet owners to be vigilant with their pets and to keep them safe.

He additionally encouraged owners to microchip and register pets so they can be traced if they go missing.

MS News has also reached out to the police for comments on the incident.

