HarbourFront Store Has Up To 80% Off Mattel Toys Like Hot Wheels & Barbie

HarbourFront Store Opens With Discounts On Mattel Toys Till Mar 2023

With Christmas on the horizon, some of us probably still have a bit of last-minute shopping left to do.

If you’ve yet to find a gift for the little ones in your life, look no further than HarbourFront Centre.

Toys King, a brand new toy shop, is now open on the second floor.

With a wide variety of toys ranging from Barbie dolls to Batman figurines, there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone.

There will even be discounts of up to 80% on Mattel products until March next year.

Toys of all shapes and sizes

Located at HarbourFront Centre, Toys King offers a wide variety of toys in all shapes and sizes.

Thomas & Friends products and Hot Wheels cars will be available, letting enthusiasts relive their childhood or share it with the next generation.

There’s even a race track at the front of the outlet for your child to test out their new toy.

Fans of DC superheroes will also be able to get their hands on some classic Batman merchandise. If you’re itching to grow your collection of figurines, now’s your chance.

If Barbie dolls and stuffed toys are more your thing, you’ll find plenty of those at the shop too.

HarbourFront store has up to 80% off on Mattel toys

Shopping for the holidays can be expensive, so you’ll be glad to know that Toys King is having a massive sale on Mattel products.

Toys from Hot Wheels, Barbie, Paw Patrol, Toy Story, Thomas & Friends and more, all of which are under Mattel, will go for discounts of up to 80%.

It is said to be the biggest toy fair of the year by Mattel, so you definitely won’t want to miss out.

If you’re too busy to pay the outlet a visit this Christmas, don’t worry — the sale will last until early March 2023.

Get presents for your loved ones

If your interest has been piqued, here’s how to get there:

Toys King

Address: 1 Maritime Square #02-77/78, Singapore 099253

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Nearest MRT station: HarbourFront Station

With such a wide collection of toys on offer, customers will be positively spoilt for choice.

What’s more, this’ll be a golden opportunity for you to establish yourself as your younger relatives’ favourite family member.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Toys King.