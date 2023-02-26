HarbourFront Toy Store Has Up To 90% Off Classic Favourites Like Hot Wheels & Nerf Guns Till 1 Mar

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

HarbourFront Store Toys King Holding Massive Clearance Sale

Few things are more precious than the pure unadulterated joy on a child’s face when they get their hands on a new toy.

Well, now’s the perfect opportunity to find a gift for your little one, as Toys King is holding a clearance sale of up to 90%.

Well-stocked with every imaginable toy, from Hot Wheels to collectable cars, Nerf Guns, and Barbie dolls, your child will be spoilt for choice at the selection available.

Store carries Hot Wheels & DC superheroes merchandise

From now till Wednesday (1 Mar), Toys King at HarbourFront Centre has up to 90% off on various playthings for the kiddos.

Whether your child is a DC fan, a car enthusiast, or just a regular kid, you’re sure to find something for them here.

The store carries various Mattel products, including Hot Wheels. And they’re available at slashed prices as low as S$3.

At the storefront, there’s even a race track for your child to put their new wheels to the test and keep them thoroughly entertained.

Toy car collectors will be thrilled that the store also has an impressive selection of Tomica products.

Besides that, Toys King offers DC superheroes merchandise. You’ll find anything from Batman and Shazam figurines to masks and toys of all sizes on their shelves.

Small figurines are going for as cheap as S$1 each, and larger ones are priced at two for S$15.

With every S$50 purchase, the store also gives out a free Shazam figurine.

Clearance sale at HarbourFront store features classic toys too

At Toys King’s everything-must-go sale, you can also find toys featuring more retro characters, such as Thomas & Friends and The Powerpuff Girls.

Other classics like NERF guns, board games, and fidget spinners are also being let go for cheap.

And, of course, who can forget about Barbie dolls? The store has a wide selection of the iconic picture-perfect blondie for your little one.

Whether it is the typical feminine Barbie in gorgeous dresses or the sporty Barbie who rocks floral leggings, they’ll have a blast taking their pick.

Originally priced at over S$30, it is now sold for as low as S$14 in the store.

Visit Toys King for the last time at HarbourFront Centre

Speaking to MS News, Toys King’s owner Joy Loh shared that they are moving out as their lease at HarbourFront Centre is expiring.

They now offer toys at highly discounted prices, hoping to clear their stock. The store will then shutter on 1 Mar.

If you’d like to check out Toys King for the last time at HarbourFront Centre, here’s how to get there:

Toys King

Address: 1 Maritime Square #02-77/78, Singapore 099253

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Nearest MRT station: HarbourFront

While there are plans to relocate, Joy said they are still looking for a suitable location.

To get the latest update on Toys King, you can check out their Facebook page here.

