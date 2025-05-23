‘No more candidates with Harvard qualifications next GE’, S’poreans react to Trump blocking foreign student enrolment at Harvard

Trump administration revokes Harvard’s right to enrol foreign students

On Thursday (22 May), United States (US) President Donald Trump’s administration revoked Harvard University’s right to enrol foreign students.

The administration is also forcing its current international students to transfer to other schools, or risk losing their legal status. However, the administration has also warned that similar action could be taken against other colleges as well, reported Reuters.

In a statement, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed the order to terminate Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification effective for the 2025 to 2026 school year

This follows Harvard’s alleged refusal to provide information about certain foreign student visa holders.

Noem accused the institution of “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.”

Harvard has since called the move “unlawful” and characterised it as a form of retaliation.

Foreign students make up a quarter of Harvard’s student body

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enrol foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments,” said Noem.

The Homeland Security Secretary has also penned a letter to the university, giving it “the opportunity” to regain its certification by submitting records — within 72 hours — about foreign students.

This includes any video or audio of their protest activities in the last five years.

In the 2024-25 school year, Harvard enrolled about 6,800 international students — accounting for about 27% of its total enrolment.

Chinese nationals made up the largest group of foreign students in 2022, followed by students from Canada, India, South Korea, Britain, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Singapore.

Singapore netizens quipped about lack of GE candidates with Harvard qualifications

The administration’s significant move against the elite Ivy League institution sparked commotion online, even in Singapore.

“What’s going to happen to Singaporean students studying there?” one asked.

“No more candidates with Harvard qualifications to boast about in our next GE,” another quipped.

Also read: President Trump offers financial aid & flights for ‘self-deportation’, says ‘good’ immigrants can return to US legally

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Reuters and @harvardcollege on Instagram.