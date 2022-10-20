Haw Par Villa Opens Till Midnight On 28 & 29 Oct With Costume Party & DJs

Hell’s Museum At Haw Par Villa Opens Till Midnight For Halloween Events On 28 & 29 Oct

With the ever-popular Halloween Horror Nights back on track, there are sure to be long queues for the spooky attractions.

However, the rather high price point, accompanied by the large crowds, may not seem reasonable to some.

Thankfully, there are other ways you can celebrate Halloween this year without breaking the bank.

On 28 and 29 Oct, Hell’s Museum at Haw Par Villa will be opening its doors till midnight.

Visitors can also attend a Halloween-themed costume party, complete with a lineup of DJs so you can dance the night away, or a classical candlelight concert.

Hell’s Museum at Haw Par Villa opens till midnight for Halloween

In a Facebook post on 13 Oct, Haw Par Villa announced that they will be celebrating the first anniversary of Hell’s Museum, which opened on 29 Oct last year.

As part of the festivities, the museum will be open until midnight – much later than the usual 6pm – on 28 and 29 Oct.

There will also be a costume party in collaboration with local record label Midnight Shift.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive in their “scariest fantasy wear” and be prepared to “unravel the mysteries behind the myths we grew up with”.

The event is happening on 28 Oct from 10pm to 3am, but doors close at 1am. Do note that photography and videography are not allowed.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here.

Enjoy a classical candlelight concert at Haw Par Villa

If raving through the night isn’t your cup of tea, you can attend a classy candlelight concert instead.

Surrounded by the mythological statues and dioramas of Haw Par Villa, visitors can enjoy a mix of classical and modern scores.

For example, film buffs can look forward to classical renditions of iconic soundtracks from Stranger Things, The Addams Family, and Harry Potter.

Presented by Fever, the event is on 29 Oct at 7pm and 9pm. Each performance lasts about an hour.

Tickets are priced at S$45, inclusive of admission to Hell’s Museum. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

After that, you can plan your trip to Haw Par Villa and get ready for a spooky good time:



Haw Par Villa

Address: 262 Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore 118628

Nearest MRT: Haw Par Villa station

Grab your tickets for the event

The lineup of Halloween events at Haw Par Villa is exciting yet unconventional, making it perfect for those who want a change from the usual.

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or want something a little more chill, there are all kinds of events you can add to your list to make a memorable Halloween.

How will you be celebrating Halloween this year? Let us know in the comments.

