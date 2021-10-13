Hakwers & Kopitiam Vendors Must Check Diners’ Vaccination Status

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) introduced tighter measures on Saturday (9 Oct) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Starting today (13 Oct), only vaccinated individuals are able to dine in at eateries or visit shopping malls.

To ensure that customers abide by the rules, hawkers and kopitiam vendors must check their vaccination status, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Additionally, the authorities will conduct frequent spot checks to enforce these measures.

Hawkers & kopitiam vendors to check customers’ vaccination status

From Wednesday (13 Oct) onwards, only fully vaccinated people are able to dine at hawker centres and kopitiams.

According to Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, coffee shops or kopitiams do not need to have a single access point. The Ministry took into consideration the challenges such as lack of manpower, reported ST.

Instead, the authorities are depending on the hawkers and kopitiam vendors to check their customers’ vaccination statuses. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will work with coffee shop operators to place fixed checkpoints around the area.

The National Environment Agency’s (NEA) press release also mentioned that Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers will be conducting regular spot checks.

Hence, NEA seeks the cooperation of diners to show their vaccination ‘green tick’ verification on the TraceTogether app, or scan their tokens.

Officers will issue a warning and note down the particulars of diners who fail to abide by the rules. The authorities will also take action against repeat offenders and diners who refuse to cooperate.

Additional measures at hawker centres & kopitiams

Regular reminders will also be made through the public announcement system and signages at the entrances to these premises.

To avoid inconveniencing the public, Safe Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs) and Enforcement Officers will take a pragmatic and selective approach, ST quoted Ms Fu.

They will largely focus on such checks during peak hours and in areas where large groups of unvaccinated seniors often spend time at.

NEA will be working with the Hawkers’ Association to ask stallholders to advise unvaccinated patrons to get vaccinated.

More seats and tables may also be cordoned off to make sure there is a safe distance between diners and stallholders.

Let’s practise social responsibility

Since the authorities are doing their best to ensure that the public abides by the rules, we should also do our part and cooperate.

Hopefully, with the restrictions in place, we will be able to see the number of Covid-19 cases drop.

In the meantime, do remember to adhere to safe management measures and practise good hygiene.

