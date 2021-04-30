15-Year-Old Teenage Boy Hospitalised After Alleged Slashing At HDB Carpark

Warning: Pictures in this article may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Though teenage years are often riddled with angst, it’s no excuse to resort to violence — which several teens unfortunately did in an alleged slashing at a HDB multi-storey carpark.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a 15-year-old boy was the victim in the incident at an undisclosed HDB carpark.

Police have reportedly arrested the 4 teenage suspects. The victim, meanwhile, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Victim leaves trail of blood after HDB carpark slashing

On Thursday (29 Apr), a 15-year-old boy became the alleged target of a knife attack by 4 other teenagers, reports Shin Min Daily News.

The exact location of the incident is unclear, though photos show a lift landing at Block 60A.

Ran across 6 levels of the carpark

Shin Min Daily News stated that the victim had tried to escape the attack, but was unable to do so.

He ran down 6 floors of the HDB carpark in a bloodied state, leaving a 500m trail of blood along the way.

Teens may have tried to throw victim off the rooftop

Blood stains on the wall of the uppermost deck indicated the likelihood that the 4 teens had tried to throw the victim down to the ground.

However, this is merely a speculation for now, Shin Min Daily News noted.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for comments. We’ll update the article once more info is available.

Violence is not the answer

Even though some situations may be frustrating to deal with, violence is never the answer to any problem.

One’s youth doesn’t give them the right to be reckless, especially if someone’s safety is at risk.

We wish the victim a swift recovery, and for justice to be served to the 4 teenagers.

