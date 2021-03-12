Middle-Aged Man Slashes Teen’s Neck With Beer Bottle In Tampines

Singapore is known to be a relatively low-crime city where people can roam free without fear of getting robbed or assaulted.

However, on Wednesday (10 Mar), a 19-year-old teen was randomly approached by a group of men in Tampines and later slashed in the neck with a beer bottle.

Source

The police have since arrested 3 men in connection to the case — 2 for causing hurt using a weapon, and another man for being a public nuisance.

Teen slashed with beer bottle outside Domino’s Pizza Tampines

According to an account shared on the Sgfollowsall Instagram page, the 19-year-old and his friends were exiting the Domino’s Pizza outlet along Tampines Avenue 4 when they were approached by 3 middle-aged men.

Source

One of them reportedly asked the teen if his name was “Hafiz” and if he had affiliations with any gangs.

The teen “innocently” denied being the person they were looking for.

However, it seems the answer wasn’t up to their satisfaction, as another man from the group proceeded to grab and rained punches on the teen.

As if that wasn’t enough, the last member of the group reportedly stabbed the 19-year-old in the neck using a broken beer bottle.

The teen collapsed to the floor in a state of shock and confusion. His friends proceeded to help stem the bleeding and call for help.

Source

The victim was later sent to Changi General Hospital (CGH) and is reportedly in a stable condition.

Source

Police arrest 3 men, 2 charged in court

Responding to AsiaOne, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at around 8.40pm on Wednesday (10 Mar).

2 men – aged 57 and 60 – were arrested on the spot

The pair were charged on Friday (12 Mar) morning for voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon with common intention.

They will return to court on 9 Apr, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

The police also arrested a 39-year-old for being a public nuisance in connection to the case.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Speedy recovery to the victim

It is disturbing to hear of someone getting assaulted for no apparent reason in our heartlands.

We hope those responsible would be severely dealt with to serve as a warning for others thinking of doing the same.

MS News wishes the victim a speedy and smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from Sgfollowsall on Instagram and Google Maps.