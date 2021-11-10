Man With Head Injury Last Saw His Daughter During CNY

When one falls severely ill, the mere sight of their loved ones will provide comfort and assurance.

Despite losing his ability to speak after a head injury, a 78-year-old tried his best to scribble down his desire to reunite with his daughter.

Witnessing the heartbreaking scene, one of his neighbours contacted Lianhe Wanbao in hopes of locating the daughter.

Man who suffered head injury currently recovering at a nursing home

According to Lianhe Wanbao, 78-year-old Lim Poh Heng was out with his friend in July when he fell and knocked his head against a rock.

Half of Mr Lim’s skull sunk in due to the impact, and he had to undergo surgery.

Though 4 months have passed since then, Mr Lim still struggles to speak and is currently recovering in a senior care home.

Expresses his longing for his daughter

Despite being unable to speak, it seems Mr Lim is highly keen on expressing one of his desires.

While visiting Mr Lim, his neighbour of 7-8 years observed him scribbling the word “女”, which means female, multiple times on the bed.

Perplexed, the neighbour later realised that Mr Lim was referring to his daughter (女儿 in Chinese).

In an attempt to fulfil Mr Lim’s wish, the neighbour reached out to Lianhe Wanbao to help contact his relatives, with whom he had apparently fallen out of contact.

Daughter last visited him during CNY

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, Mr Lim’s neighbour shared that his daughter last visited him during Chinese New Year.

During the occasion, the daughter had reportedly asked Mr Lin to “return home” for a reunion dinner but did not get a response from him.

The neighbour hasn’t seen her since.

Despite being absent for such a long time, the neighbour said Mr Lim’s daughter is extremely filial and would send him money every month for his expenses.

Having heard rumours that Mr Lin used to operate a coffeeshop, the neighbour visited eateries in Yishun, where he previously stayed, to look for information.

Unfortunately, she returned empty-handed.

If you happen to know Mr Lim or his relatives, do reach out to his daughter so Mr Lim can fulfil his wish of seeing her again.

Hope daughter will visit him soon

Given the extent of his injury, one can only imagine how heartbreaking it is to be in Mr Lim’s shoes of recovering alone.

We hope Mr Lim’s daughter will learn of his father’s situation and will make plans to visit him soon.

