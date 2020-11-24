Healthcare Workers Can Get Free Entry To Jewel Changi Sky Nets Till 25 Dec
Our healthcare workers have been on the frontline in Singapore’s fight against Covid-19. While they work tirelessly to ensure our wellbeing, they deserve a rest once in a while.
Manulife Singapore is offering complimentary passes to Jewel Changi Sky Nets – Walking, where they can bring their family for a day out.
Each healthcare worker can redeem up to 4 passes for the attraction.
Thanking healthcare workers for their hard work
In a press release, Manulife Singapore said the passes are a gesture of appreciation for our frontliners, who risk their lives selflessly to care for others during the pandemic.
While doing so, Manulife hopes to extend a window for healthcare workers to unwind with their families.
As a result, 2,000 redemptions to the world’s largest walking net are up for grabs from 25 Nov-25 Dec.
Healthcare workers can simply flash their vocational passes to redeem up to 4 admissions to Manulife Sky Nets – Walking at Jewel Changi Airport.
Healthcare workers can unwind 25m above ground
According to Jewel Changi Airport’s website, Manulife Sky Nets – Walking is a taut web that hangs 25m above ground, providing a floating sensation.
It can be accessed at Canopy Park on level 5.
The open area seems like a good place to let loose while the kids run free.
Jewel recommends visitors to wear pants or shorts, and comfortable covered shoes while taking a walk in the skies. The minimum height requirement is 110cm.
Adult tickets, which usually cost $13.50 for Singapore residents, allow access to other attractions such as Discovery Slides, Foggy Bowls, Petal Garden, and Topiary Walk.
A day out at Jewel
Having seen the pictures of the Sky Nets, we are tempted to head down to give it a go ourselves. There are also plenty of other things to do like admiring the Rain Vortex or grabbing a bite at one of Jewel’s many eateries.
After all, it’s a good idea to make full use of Jewel’s attractions for a day out with the family.
It’s heartening to see our everyday heroes being thanked for their tireless efforts and we wish them a good time with loved ones should they cop these complimentary passes.
Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.