Healthcare Workers Can Get Free Entry To Jewel Changi Sky Nets Till 25 Dec

Our healthcare workers have been on the frontline in Singapore’s fight against Covid-19. While they work tirelessly to ensure our wellbeing, they deserve a rest once in a while.

Manulife Singapore is offering complimentary passes to Jewel Changi Sky Nets – Walking, where they can bring their family for a day out.

Each healthcare worker can redeem up to 4 passes for the attraction.

Thanking healthcare workers for their hard work

In a press release, Manulife Singapore said the passes are a gesture of appreciation for our frontliners, who risk their lives selflessly to care for others during the pandemic.

While doing so, Manulife hopes to extend a window for healthcare workers to unwind with their families.

As a result, 2,000 redemptions to the world’s largest walking net are up for grabs from 25 Nov-25 Dec.

Healthcare workers can simply flash their vocational passes to redeem up to 4 admissions to Manulife Sky Nets – Walking at Jewel Changi Airport.

Healthcare workers can unwind 25m above ground

According to Jewel Changi Airport’s website, Manulife Sky Nets – Walking is a taut web that hangs 25m above ground, providing a floating sensation.

It can be accessed at Canopy Park on level 5.

The open area seems like a good place to let loose while the kids run free.

Jewel recommends visitors to wear pants or shorts, and comfortable covered shoes while taking a walk in the skies. The minimum height requirement is 110cm.

Adult tickets, which usually cost $13.50 for Singapore residents, allow access to other attractions such as Discovery Slides, Foggy Bowls, Petal Garden, and Topiary Walk.

A day out at Jewel

Having seen the pictures of the Sky Nets, we are tempted to head down to give it a go ourselves. There are also plenty of other things to do like admiring the Rain Vortex or grabbing a bite at one of Jewel’s many eateries.

After all, it’s a good idea to make full use of Jewel’s attractions for a day out with the family.

It’s heartening to see our everyday heroes being thanked for their tireless efforts and we wish them a good time with loved ones should they cop these complimentary passes.

