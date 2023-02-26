Woman Eats Heart-Shaped Chip That Could’ve Won Her S$161K In V-Day Contest, Feels ‘Gutted’ After

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman In UK Unaware Heart-Shaped Chip Could Win Her S$161,000

Imagine eating your favourite snack, only to realise it could have earned you thousands.

This brush with riches would devastate anyone. Thank goodness it’s just pure fiction, right?

Well, unfortunately, this bizarre scenario really happened to a woman in the United Kingdom.

Dawn Sagar, a supermarket worker, unknowingly ate a heart-shaped potato chip that could have won her big money.

Competition for the perfect heart-shaped chip

According to UK daily The Mirror, Ms Sagar had found the uniquely shaped chip in a packet of Walkers Ready Salted Crisps.

She did not know that it could have possibly been redeemed for an attractive cash prize from the chip makers.

Since December last year, Walkers has been holding a contest where one lucky winner who finds the best heart-shaped chip in a packet of Walkers crisps stands to win 100,000 pounds, roughly S$161,289.

However, as Ms Sagar was unaware of the ongoing contest, she simply took a photo of the interestingly shaped chip. She did not think too much of it before sending the picture to her friends and eating the chip.

She literally ate S$161,289. What a shame.

Took a photo of the chip to send to friends

In another report by the BBC, Ms Sagar told the media outlet that she was snacking on her break at work the day after Valentine’s Day. She had supposedly come across the heart-shaped chip in a packet of Walkers bought from her staff canteen.

“I sent it to everybody on Snapchat to say ‘love you, Valentine’s Day’.”

She was then bombarded with messages from her friends telling her about the contest and how much she could win.

But it was too late, and Dawn had already consumed her potential meal ticket for many meals.

Walkers expresses sympathy towards woman’s ‘mishap’

It was said that the mother of two was “gutted” when she found out about the contest.

She needed to keep the chip and the original packaging to be eligible for the prize. Even though she managed to dig the packaging out of the bin, her chip was already unsalvageable.

Speaking to The Mirror, a Walkers spokesperson expressed their sympathies towards Ms Sagar’s “mishap”. They added that not all is lost as “heart-shaped crisps naturally occur in many packets of our Walkers crisps.”

The spokesperson reminded people that the competition does not close until midnight on 20 Mar, so there is still lots of time to fish for a heart-shaped chip.

“Remember to keep your crisp & packet safe!”

As for the rest of us in Singapore, we can only hope that one food manufacturer will suddenly feel supremely generous to host a similar contest here. We’ll be extra attentive for sure.

