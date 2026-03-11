Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints during March school holidays & Hari Raya weekend

ICA warns of expected heavy traffic at land checkpoints for upcoming March holidays

Travellers heading to Malaysia through Singapore’s land checkpoints during the upcoming March school holidays should prepare for longer waiting times.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (9 Mar) that traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint and Tuas Checkpoint is expected to be “very heavy” from 13 to 22 March.

The busy period coincides with the March school holidays and the Hari Raya Puasa weekend.

Up to three-hour wait time reported during CNY

ICA noted that heavy congestion was also observed during the Chinese New Year travel period from 13 to 19 Feb.

“More than three million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, with a peak of almost 565,000 travellers crossing in a single day on 13 Feb,” ICA said.

During peak hours, motorists had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

With similar travel demand expected during the school holidays and Hari Raya weekend, travellers should anticipate significant congestion at the checkpoints.

ICA also noted that security checks on arriving travellers, cargo, and vehicles have been stepped up due to the heightened global security situation and recent developments in the Middle East.

As a result, immigration processing times may be longer than usual.

Travellers encouraged to use QR clearance

Those planning to cross the land border are advised to check traffic conditions before leaving home.

ICA also encouraged travellers to use QR codes generated through the MyICA mobile app for faster passport-less clearance.

However, travellers must still bring their passports when travelling overseas.

For those crossing during peak periods, ICA suggested taking cross-border bus services as an alternative to driving to avoid congestion.

Motorists reminded to follow traffic rules

Motorists are reminded to observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline when approaching the checkpoints.

“Errant motorist caught queue cutting will be made to re-queue,” the authority warned.

“ICA will not hesitate to take firm action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints”.

During enforcement operations over the Chinese New Year period, 59 motorists were caught committing offences or engaging in dangerous driving behaviour near the checkpoints.

ICA also reminded drivers that construction works are ongoing around Woodlands Checkpoint as part of the checkpoint’s redevelopment.

Motorists should exercise caution, follow traffic marshals’ instructions, and pay attention to road signs and diversions.

Travellers reminded to check their documents before crossing

To ensure smoother journeys, ICA advised travellers to ensure the following before travelling:

Passports must have at least six months’ validity

Short-term visitors must submit the Singapore Arrival Card within three days before arriving in Singapore

Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) who renewed their passports should ensure their Re-Entry Permit is transferred

Long-term pass holders should update ICA or the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) if their passport details change

ICA also reminded travellers not to bring prohibited or controlled items into Singapore.

“Since 1 September 2025, individuals caught possessing, using or importing e-vaporisers will face higher penalties,” the authority said.

Repeat offenders who are visitors may be banned from re-entering Singapore, while long-term pass holders risk having their passes revoked.

Foreign motorists must also ensure their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is valid and that any outstanding fines with government agencies are settled before arriving.

Those with unpaid fines may be denied entry into Singapore, ICA added.

