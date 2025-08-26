Helicopter in France crashes while trying to refill water bucket during forest fire operation

Firefighting helicopter crashes while trying to fill water bucket, no injuries reported

Efforts to battle raging wildfires in France took a dramatic turn when a firefighting helicopter crashed into a lake during a water refill operation.

The incident, which occurred on 24 Aug in Rosporden, Brittany, was captured on video and has since gone viral.

According to Le Télégramme, both people on board survived.

Helicopter loses control while collecting water

In the viral clip, the helicopter can be seen swooping low over a lake to refill its water bucket. Instead of slowing down as the bucket dipped into the water, the aircraft continued its descent.

The landing skids then hit the surface of the lake, causing the tail to dip in. Sparks flew as the blades struck the water, and the helicopter briefly lifted before spinning out of control.

After completing about one and a half rotations, the aircraft crashed violently into the lake, sending debris flying as shocked onlookers screamed.

Both people on board escape crash without injuries

According to reports, the helicopter had already carried out 27 water drops earlier that day.

While heading back, the crew received an urgent call about another fire threatening a nearby residence, prompting the ill-fated refill attempt around 7pm.

On board were a pilot from the operating company and a firefighter. Both managed to free themselves from the submerged helicopter and swim to shore.

They were taken to a local hospital for checks and were reportedly shaken but unharmed.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash.

According to Metro, a replacement helicopter has since been dispatched to continue firefighting operations in the area.

Also read: Driver in Bukit Batok mounts kerb twice, nearly hits car then crashes into passing van

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.