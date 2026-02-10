3 men help direct traffic in Sengkang on rainy night after traffic light malfunctions

Good Samaritans brave rain to help direct traffic after traffic light breaks down at Sengkang

Three men were praised online after helping to direct traffic at a Sengkang junction when the traffic light reportedly broke down.

Men help direct traffic at junction in Sengkang

A TikTok video posted by user @kelvindrantanishasingh on 7 Feb showed the three men standing in the middle of a busy road, guiding vehicles through the junction as rain fell.

In the caption, the original poster (OP) expressed pride in her husband and another man who volunteered to direct traffic after the traffic lights broke down.

In the video, the men could be seen using the flashlights from their mobile phones to direct traffic at the junction outside Rivervale Mall. This helped to ease congestion and prevent potential accidents.

Vehicles could be seen slowing down as they reached the junction and followed the volunteers’ guidance.

The three men also worked as a team as they positioned themselves at various parts of the junction to guide traffic.

Netizens applaud men for their kind act

The clip quickly went viral, with many netizens commending their civic-mindedness and willingness to help others.

A netizen thanked the men for helping to direct traffic and ensuring the safety of others.

A TikTok user also agreed, saying that the OP’s husband should receive an award from the police.

A commenter who drove past the junction earlier also thanked the men for directing the traffic.

Another netizen also praised them for using their “handphone light” to direct the traffic.

OP’s husband was on his way to work

In response to MS News queries, Tanisha Kelvindran, 28, said the incident happened on 6 Feb at about 7.50pm.

She shared that her husband, Kelvindran, 28, was on his way to work when he came across the broken traffic lights.

Kelvindran, a security officer at a condominium, then decided to help as he has a certificate for traffic and crowd control.

“My husband and the other person helping didn’t want any accidents because of how high accident rates are in the world,” she said.

According to Tanisha, the men directed the traffic for almost 45 minutes and her husband ended up being slightly late for work.

However, he was happy to do his part in preventing accidents until someone arrived to fix the broken traffic lights.

