Courageous good Samaritans praised for trying to help in fatal Braddell Road lorry collision

Good Samaritans tried to help victims of fatal Braddell Road lorry collision, climbed onto wreckage

Several good Samaritans received praise after being photographed trying to help the victims of the fatal Braddell Road lorry collision.

Previously, MS News reported that two lorries got into an accident at around 2pm on 27 May.

A blue lorry, carrying gas canisters, went across the road divider after its driver allegedly lost control.

The vehicle then purportedly struck a silver lorry, flipping it onto its side.

In a post on Facebook page ROADS.sg, photos by eyewitnesses showed a group of good Samaritans at the scene before the authorities arrived.

One man had climbed up onto the flipped lorry and reached down into the driver’s cabin to help.

Another man appeared to be trying to assist the occupants through the broken windshield as well. A group of nine others stood just behind.

In another photo, a man could be seen trapped inside the badly damaged lorry cabin. Two of the good Samaritans looked to be attempting to pry the damaged door open to help him escape.

Later, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

They told MS News that SCDF personnel rescued two individuals trapped in the driver’s seats of both lorries using hydraulic rescue equipment.

SCDF subsequently sent three people to the hospital in a conscious state: a 36-year-old lorry driver, a 59-year-old lorry driver, and the latter’s 48-year-old passenger.

However, the 36-year-old driver passed away at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Netizens commend those who stopped to assist the victims

In the post’s comments, netizens praised those who stepped in to help.

“Although they couldn’t save a life, but I’m sure they saved some who could have been worse off in view of their injuries,” one commented.

Another user lamented the fatal accident, but also gave thanks to those who tried to help.

According to Shin Min Daily News, one such driver saw the engine of the blue lorry smoking after the accident. He crawled under it to retrieve a fire extinguisher and dealt with the issue.

The good Samaritan then coordinated with others present and moved the fallen gas canisters to a safer spot.

A motorist who allegedly passed by the accident commented on how bad it was and hoped other drivers at the scene could provide their dashcam footage to the authorities.

