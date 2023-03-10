Man Gets Pisang Goreng Paid For By Another Customer In Woodlands, Decides To Pay It Forward

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Offers To Pay It Forward After Fellow Customer Helps Pay For Pisang Goreng

The smallest of gestures can sometimes make the biggest impact, especially when it’s from one stranger to another.

In some cases, it can even inspire someone to pay it forward, thus creating a chain of goodwill.

A woman in Singapore seems to have sparked such a chain after she helped pay for a fellow pisang goreng customer’s order.

Said customer was moved by the gesture and offered to pay for another cash-strapped customer after him.

In turn, his kindness touched the shop cashier, who then decided to give the third customer her order for free.

Woman helped pay for pisang goreng after noticing OP did not have cash

In a Facebook post that was reshared on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page, the OP recalled ordering pisang goreng in Woodlands when he realised he wasn’t carrying any cash.

Since the shop did not accept cashless payments, he had to rush to a nearby ATM to withdraw money.

When he returned, he noticed a fellow customer in a similar predicament.

Upon seeing that the aunty only had a few cents on her, the OP asked the staff to let him pay for her order.

This led the cashier to reveal that the makcik standing behind the OP earlier had already paid for his pisang goreng and handed him the order.

The cashier was also so moved by the OP’s willingness to pay for another customer that he decided to give the aunty her order for free.

“May we follow their footsteps paying it forward,” the OP wrote in his caption.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Netizens find wholesome pisang goreng incident a refreshing change

Netizens found the wholesome gesture and chain of kindness to be a breath of fresh air.

Calling the news “refreshing”, especially compared to the usual influx of complaints, one commenter hoped that such compassion can spread.

Another user felt that this incident shows there are actually many kind Singaporeans, even if they aren’t always acknowledged.

A fellow user said that everyone should pay it forward to neutralise the more “disturbing” news out there.

One follower pointed out that something as seemingly small as pisang goreng can touch the lives of many in beautiful ways.

On a more humorous note, this user took the opportunity to praise Woodlands, as the photo appeared to be taken at the Woodlands Civic Centre.

One simple act can create an endless ripple

The pisang goreng may be a simple snack, but in the OP’s case, it was a catalyst for kindness.

You never know how far one simple act of kindness can go, so whenever you can, spare a thought for your fellow man or woman.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.