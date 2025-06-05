Helper jailed 1 year for assaulting 90-year-old dementia patient, says she was ‘very stressed’

Helper bites & chokes 90-year-old woman with dementia, repeated assaults caught on camera

A domestic worker who subjected a 90-year-old dementia patient to repeated acts of physical abuse, including biting and choking, received a one-year jail sentence on Wednesday (4 June).

39-year-old Myanmar national Kyal Kyal Tun had admitted to three charges of assault earlier in April.

Four other related offences, such as using criminal force, were factored into her sentencing, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Her actions only came to light when the elderly woman’s grandson examined surveillance recordings from their HDB unit, capturing a 23-minute episode of violence that occurred on the night of 3 Jan.

‘I could die’: Dementia patient sobs as maid launches violent attack

The elderly woman, who had limited mobility and required adult diapers, lived with her 91-year-old husband.

Both of them were diagnosed with dementia, and their care had been entrusted to Kyal Kyal Tun, who joined the household in late 2024.

On the night of the incident, the elderly man suffered two falls — first in the kitchen around 9pm, and later in the bedroom shortly after 10.20pm.

Following the initial fall, the helper informed the elderly man’s son.

But when he fell again later that night, she left him lying on the floor for nearly 20 minutes, and instead turned her frustration towards his wife.

Surveillance footage captured the disturbing scenes: Kyal Kyal Tun dropped the woman onto the sofa, clamped her hand over the elderly victim’s mouth, shook her forcefully, struck her face, and dragged her off the sofa onto the floor.

The violence escalated as the helper bit the woman’s hand, choked her, and slammed her repeatedly against the furniture — all while the victim cried out, pleading that it was “very painful” and saying she “could die”.

Grandson alerts police after reviewing CCTV footage

The abuse ended shortly before 10.45pm.

It was only later, when the victim’s grandson reviewed the CCTV footage, that he realised what had happened.

He lodged a police report on 4 Jan, and the elderly woman was taken to Singapore General Hospital for medical attention.

Kyal Kyal Tun was arrested on 17 Feb, more than a month after the incident.

During court proceedings, it emerged that the helper had been under significant emotional strain and described herself as “very stressed”.

She admitted that she had acted out of frustration, overwhelmed by the responsibility of caring for both elderly individuals alone.

