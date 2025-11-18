Helper in India kills employer’s dog out of frustration inside apartment lift, steals jewellery before fleeing

Domestic helper kills pet chihuahua inside lift, tells employer dog died in road accident

A domestic helper in Bengaluru, India, killed her employer’s pet dog in an apartment’s lift after allegedly becoming frustrated with its barking.

According to the Times of India (TOI), the helper also allegedly stole valuable jewellery from the employer’s home before fleeing the scene.

Domestic helper caught on CCTV slamming pet dog against lift door

On the afternoon of 31 Oct, Pushpalatha, a 43-year-old domestic worker, reportedly took her employer’s two dogs for a walk.

While on the way back, Pushpalatha reportedly got frustrated with one of the pet dogs, Goofy, a four-year-old chihuahua.

Surveillance footage inside the building’s lift revealed Pushpalatha violently swinging Goofy against the floor. She then dragged the lifeless animal out of the lift.

After the act, Pushpalatha lied to her employer, Ms Rashika, claiming that Goofy had been killed in a road accident, reports the Indian Express.

However, Ms Rashika grew suspicious and reviewed the CCTV footage, which exposed the brutal truth.

Stole valuables from employer’s home

In addition to the killing, Pushpalatha was also caught stealing jewellery from the home.

Among the stolen items were a gold chain, a gold ring, and a diamond ring.

Authorities suspect that the theft was motivated by both her frustration and financial need.

Suspect claims she was frustrated with job and needed money

Pushpalatha later admitted to the crime, explaining that she had been frustrated with Goofy’s constant barking.

She also revealed that she had been unhappy with her job and was in need of money, according to India’s The Hindustan Times.

According to reports, she was paid ₹23,000 (S$338) per month for her duties.

The police have now filed a case against Pushpalatha for animal cruelty and theft.

