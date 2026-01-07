Family accidentally leaves helper behind at rest stop in Indonesia, she hitchhikes to catch up with them

Family accidentally leaves helper behind at a rest stop

Being left behind in an unfamiliar place is arguably one of the worst things that could happen to anyone while travelling.

While one woman in Indonesia recently experienced this, her resourcefulness and the kindness of strangers eventually led to a happy ending.

The woman, later identified as a family’s helper, was reunited with her employers with the help of a lorry driver after being accidentally left behind at a rest stop.

A video of the incident posted on TikTok on 31 Dec has since gained 4.5 million views.

Helper hitchhikes on lorry to catch up with family

The video shows the family laughing together on the roadside beside two cars that were travelling in a convoy.

One of the men in the group then approaches a lorry parked behind them with open arms, playfully welcoming the helper back.

As the helper gets off the lorry, the man in black and a woman wearing a red headscarf thank the driver for allowing her to hitchhike.

The woman then joins the family and laughs with them at her misfortune.

The woman wearing a red headscarf was also seen scolding a man wearing blue, who is understood to be the original poster’s (OP) father, for the mishap.

Family did not notice helper was missing

Responding to comments on the video, the OP explained that the woman who had been left behind is their helper who takes care of her young son.

She said they were heading to a mosque for dawn prayers when they paused their journey at a rest stop.

However, when they headed back on the road, no one noticed that the helper was missing until she called the OP’s father.

Netizens also speculated that the people inside the car had thought the helper was in the other vehicle and vice versa, so they all went on with their journey.

Petrol station staff helped the woman who was left behind

The OP shared that the helper had her phone with her, but she had no data.

As such, she had to ask a petrol station attendant to let her use their wifi to contact the family.

However, the family could not easily turn back for her at that point, as they were on an expressway.

“If we had to turn around, it would be really, really really far,” the OP explained.

“It took about two hours to find the toll exit.”

Fortunately, a kindhearted lorry driver allowed the helper to hitchhike.

The family then waited for her by the roadside until she caught up.

A man who claimed to be one of the petrol station staff also commented on one of the OP’s videos, saying he had seen the helper running “until she was out of breath”.

When he found out she had been left behind, he helped her hail trucks until someone agreed to give her a lift.

Also read: 2-year-old child gets left behind at Pahang restaurant, family only realises after arriving home in KL

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ginaagiya on TikTok.